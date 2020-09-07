Despite 'Encouraging' Update, Yankees Still Have No Timetable For Giancarlo Stanton's Return From IL

While Yankees' manager Aaron Boone was able to deliver an "encouraging" update on Giancarlo Stanton's injury recovery on Monday, the skipper still has no timetable on when the slugger will be able to return to the lineup.



"I know he was doing some base running today as well as hitting off the machine and throwing and everything so Giancarlo is doing well," Boone said. "No update on exactly when [he'll be back] but my understanding is the last couple of days his running has gone pretty well."

Stanton, along with Aaron Judge and other injured Bombers, stayed back at Yankee Stadium to continue to rehab as New York embarked on a seven-game road trip against the division-rival Orioles and Blue Jays.

The designated hitter was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 9, just under one month ago, and was expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Now, after missing more than the targeted amount of time, Boone explained the Yankees are taking his recovery at a slow pace in an effort to avoid any reoccurrence of a similar injury upon his return.

"It's just making sure that that thing is completely healed and he's in a position where he can go out and hopefully not be in a position to reinjure," Boone said. "When we're talking about soft tissue, you've got to be all the way healed, so maybe it's been a little bit slow but we do feel like he's making really good progress right now and the last few days have been pretty encouraging."

Stanton has plenty of experience in recent history with leg injuries. He sustained a Grade 1 strain in his right calf during Spring Training and spent much of last season on the IL with a right knee sprain.

Asked whether or not the Yankees are taking things slow after what happened to Judge a few weeks ago—where the fellow slugger aggravated his calf injury in his first game back from the IL—Boone said it's more so Stanton's history with lower extremity soft tissue injuries that influenced the delay.

"Whether it's hamstring, calf, whatever it may be, we want to make sure that he's all the way to where he needs to be to give him the best chance to when he does come back, he's able to impact us on a daily basis," Boone said. "Give him the best shot to keep from reinjuring something in this season where it's been ramped up and [he's been] trying to bounce back quickly."

New York is reeling, losers of 13 of the last 18 games after dropping three of four in Baltimore. The club that at one point had the best record in baseball now has just 20 games remaining and entered play on Monday in third place in the American League East.

If the Yankees don't turn it around soon, they could legitimately be in danger of falling out of playoff contention. Certainly adding a healthy Giancarlo Stanton back to the Bombers' lineup would be a step in the right direction. No word yet on when that'll be the case.

