Giancarlo Stanton's Top Ten Home Runs

One decade ago Thursday, one of the game's best sluggers went yard for the first time.

Giancarlo Stanton hit the first home run of his career on June 18, 2010. At just 20 years old, it took the outfielder nine games after being called up to the big leagues to mash his first homer.

Now, Stanton has crushed 308 long balls (and counting) in his career. So, on the 10-year anniversary of his first, let's take a look back at 10 of Stanton's longest and most memorable home runs of his career thus far.

First MLB homer

June 18, 2010

So much has changed since Stanton took Tampa Bay's Matt Garza deep for his first big-league blast.

Not only has the team he was playing for rebranded multiple times – going from the Florida Marlins to Miami Marlins and changing its logo twice – but Stanton didn't even go by Giancarlo back then. If you recall, he spent his first two seasons in the Majors as Mike Stanton.

His first home run was a grand slam on a full-count heater. For the Marlins fans out there, the organization was playing in Sun Life Stadium at the time. Stanton's big fly brought home Hanley Ramirez, Cody Ross and Dan Uggla.

Walk-off grand slam on Mother's Day

May 13, 2012

How's this for sending fans home happy on Mother's Day?

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Stanton used his pink bat to deposit a first-pitch fastball over the left-center field wall, nearly hitting Marlins Park's infamous home run sculpture.

Believe it or not, Stanton went on to hit another walk-off grand slam in a Marlins uniform two years later against the visiting Seattle Mariners. This tape-measure shot was against the New York Mets.

Scoreboard breaker

May 21, 2012

Talk about waiting back on a pitch. Stanton's full-count grand slam off southpaw Jamie Moyer was clocked at 72 mph. It's safe to say it came off his bat a whole lot faster...

Not only did Stanton's screaming line drive send the fans at Marlins Park into a frenzy, but it damaged the new scoreboard down the left-field line. Stick around until the end of this quick video to see where his homer smashed against the screen and how it looked after impact.

READ: How adding the universal designated hitter in 2020 could get Giancarlo Stanton back to MVP form

510 feet in Home Run Derby

July 17, 2014

This homer may not count toward Stanton's career totals – since it didn't happen in a game – but considering how far it went, it simply has to be on this list.

Stanton nearly hit a ball out of Target Field in Minnesota, stroking a batting practice toss a projected 510 feet.

Simply judging by the reaction of the other big leaguers watching the Home Run Derby from foul territory, you can tell it went a long way. Skip ahead to 1:17 in this video to check it out (and prepare for your mouth to drop).

Out of Dodger Stadium

May 12, 2015

Only so many players in Major League Baseball history have had enough power to hit a baseball out of a big-league ballpark during a game.

Stanton's blast in 2015, off right-hander Mike Bolsinger, skipped off the roof covering the back of the left-field bleachers at Dodger Stadium. Statcast marked Stanton's homer down at a projected 475 feet with an exit velocity of 114 mph.

504 feet at Coors Field

August 6, 2016

Over the years, Stanton has had quite a bit of success when he's stepped into the box at Coors Field in Colorado. In 23 games on the road against the Rockies in his career, he's hit 10 homers. This one in 2016, however, was just a few feet above the rest.

Stanton clobbered the first pitch he saw from Chad Bettis, sending a line drive to the deepest part of the ballpark. Not only did it clear the wall by a long shot, but it touched down at 504 feet.

That's the longest homer of Stanton's career – based on Statcast's numbers – and the longest home run hit in all of baseball over the course of the 2016 season. Since then, according to Statcast, only two home runs have gone further than 500 feet (Trevor Story in 2018 and Nomar Mazara in 2019, both going 505 feet).

No. 59 for the NL MVP

September 28, 2017

Stanton finished off his National League Most Valuable Player Award campaign with his 59th home run of the season, a blast that caromed off the back wall of Marlins Park in left field.

While Aaron Judge hit 52 big flies with the Yankees that year, winning American League Rookie of the Year, Stanton led all of baseball with 59. His home run barrage in '17 is tied for ninth in baseball history for the most in a single season.

A pair in Stanton's Yankees debut

March 29, 2018

It took no time at all for this slugger to ingratiate himself with his new Yankees teammates.

After being traded from Miami to New York in the offseason following his historic MVP season, Stanton crushed two home runs in his Yankees debut.

In fact, on just the second pitch he saw in a Yankees uniform (from future teammate J.A. Happ) Stanton laced a bullet to the opposite field in Toronto, a home run clocking in at 117.3 mph.

121.7 mph

August 9, 2018

Since Statcast was created, Giancarlo Stanton has been a staple each year atop its leaderboards.

In the exit velocity department, Stanton led the league in the hardest hit ball for three straight seasons (from 2016 to 2018). To make it three-consecutive years in the top spot, Stanton hit a ball 121.7 mph in 2018 – his hardest hit home run in the Statcast era.

Do yourself a favor and skip ahead to the 4:39 mark of this game recap to watch Stanton's laser. And don't blink or you legitimately may miss it.

First postseason home run

October 3, 2018

Stanton didn't play in a single postseason game through his seven-year stint with the Marlins. Therefore, when New York took on the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium in the 2018 AL Wild Card Game, Stanton was in search of his first career home run in the playoffs.

In his fourth at-bat of the contest – with New York already pulling away – Stanton turned on a hanging slider from right-hander Blake Treinen, curling a moonshot around the foul pole in left for a solo shot.

That 445-foot big fly is his first of two postseason homers in his career. We'll see if he can add to that total in 2020 and beyond.

