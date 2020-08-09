Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Likely Headed to Injured List With Left Hamstring Tightness

The latest chapter of Giancarlo Stanton's injury history in a Yankees uniform was written on Saturday night.

Following a 5-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed that Stanton has left hamstring tightness and will likely require a trip to the injured list.

"Hurting for him. Period," Boone said. "I know what he's done to be here. Obviously his play speaks for itself. Hopefully it's something that doesn't keep him down too long."

Boone explained that Stanton's injury was traced back to when he slid into second base in the fourth inning, in the nightcap of a doubleheader, advancing on a wild pitch.

The slugger came around to score on a Luke Voit RBI single later in the frame, but quickly told the club's coaching staff to have a teammate ready to sub in as he stretched out his leg.

"I think he felt it when he got there he realized something and then when he came in he said have somebody ready, he wanted to stretch and see what he was feeling," Boone said.

As New York began to claw back from a four-run deficit, when lefty Mike Ford pinch hit for Stanton against a left-handed pitcher in the sixth, it was clear something was up. Stanton had played all seven innings in the first game of the doubleheader, hitting his third home run of the season.

"It's tough. A guy that's starting out with MVP numbers," fellow slugger Aaron Judge said. "Driving the ball, coming up in big situations for us, that's going to be a tough loss for however long he's out."

Through the Yankees' first 15 games of the season, Stanton was hitting .293 (12-for-41) with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs scored. The designated hitter was a staple in the middle of the order for one of the game's hottest teams out of the gates this summer.

His 483-foot blast from the season's opening weekend is still the longest home run hit this season.

"Giancarlo had a really good start to the season. He looked really comfortable and now we lost that power hitter," shortstop Gleyber Torres said. "Just try to do the job and wait for when Stanton's back."

This won't be the first time Stanton has missed a chunk of games in a Yankees uniform due to injury.

Last season, he appeared in just 18 games, sidelined with a multitude of injuries. Before Spring Training games began, the 30-year-old sustained a Grade 1 right calf strain while taking defensive drills — although he was ready for Opening Day four-plus months later, he has yet to make his debut on the defensive side of the ball, limited to appearances as the designated hitter.

Stanton wasn't the only Yankee to get banged up in the last few days. Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday morning with a right oblique strain. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few days ago.

While losing a former Most Valuable Player and one of the most dangerous sluggers in the game is a huge loss, the Yankees are confident their high-octane offense can continue to roll in his absence.

As Judge puts it — who is off to an MVP-like start himself — this team's motto of "next man up" has carried over from the 2019 season.

"We've got a stacked team with a lot of guys from the Alternate Site that are champing at the bit to get the opportunity. Stanton is going to be missed but I know there's a lot of guys waiting for the opportunity."

