Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Nominated For 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

NEW YORK — Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton is used to being recognized by Major League Baseball. He's won a Most Valuable Player Award, made four All-Star Games, earned two Silver Slugger Awards and more.

This time around, however, Stanton has been singled out for his contributions both on and off the field.

Stanton is the New York Yankees' nominee for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced on Thursday morning. The Award, which features one representative from all 30 big-league franchises, is given to those that represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement and philanthropy.

For Stanton, it's his first nomination for the award in his career. Nominees will be recognized on Roberto Clemente Day, Wednesday, Sept. 9, during the league-wide celebration of the Hall of Famer’s legacy.

Past recipients of the award, that have donned pinstripes, include Derek Jeter, Andrew McCutchen and Curtis Granderson.

Here's some of what Stanton has specifically done in support of frontline workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic (from MLB.com):

Giancarlo’s efforts to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle – the healthcare workers and first responders who continuously risk their own lives – began in early spring of this year. After receiving feedback from friends in the medical field, Giancarlo was able to narrow down the tangible needs of these workers.



Giancarlo teamed up with Voodoo Manufacturing, a Brooklyn-based company that repurposed their production facilities to create PPE equipment, to donate a combined 15,000 face shields to hospitals most in need across the greater New York City and Los Angeles areas. The chosen hospitals predominantly serve African-American and Latino communities, which have been hit the hardest by this pandemic.



Giancarlo also partnered with Six Star Pro Nutrition to donate approximately 20,000 units (more than 180,000 servings) of whey protein isolate and clean protein shakes to the Fire Department of NY, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Los Angeles (Watts-Willowbrook and West San Gabriel Valley).

