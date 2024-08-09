Giants 'Would Have' Done Blockbuster Trade With Yankees, Per Insider
The New York Yankees had a strong 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but it could've been even better.
New York improved its offense and bullpen but didn't add any help to the starting rotation. Early on this season, the Yankees had one of the best rotations in baseball but it has taken a turn for the worse. It's starting to show life again, but there still was room for improvement.
The Yankees were linked to San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell as a possible trade option. They even checked in with the club about a possible deal but ultimately decided against a move. One of the biggest reasons why was the fact that Snell has a large option for the 2025 campaign. While this is the case, it sounds like the Giants "would have" considered a deal even if it didn't involve Jasson Domínguez, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Giants listened at the deadline on no-hit pitcher Blake Snell, but considering they’d already paid his $17 million signing bonus and all that remained was $5M in salary and a $30M 2025 player option that he almost surely will decline, they understandably sought a top prospect back in return," Heyman said. "Even with the Yankees making top hitting prospect Jasson Domínguez untouchable, it’s thought the Giants would have done other deals, provided a top-100 prospect was included.
"Not one top-100 prospect was traded deadline day (and the Yankees, like most, are protective of their top guys), but Snell was a potential game-changer who now holds a 0.55 ERA over five starts."
New York still has a chance to make a deep run this year but it would've been easier with someone like Snell.
