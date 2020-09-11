How Gleyber Torres is Using His 'Good Luck' Glasses to Turn the Yankees' Season Around

NEW YORK — As Gleyber Torres circled the bases on Wednesday night, giving the Yankees an early lead with a solo home run, the shortstop looked different.

As he crossed home plate, pointing to the sky before greeting Miguel Andújar with a high five, the lights at Sahlen Field in Buffalo shimmered off Torres' face.

He had his glasses on.

This might seem like a minor detail, something Torres does to improve his vision on the diamond. After the game, however, the 23-year-old revealed that his eyewear has nothing to do with his ability to see clearer.

"Last year I had some really good at-bats with the glasses, also a couple homers," he said. "Try to take something like superstition I guess."

Torres doesn't wear his glasses every game. In fact, since the phenom came off the injured list on Saturday—after missing two weeks with Grade 1 strains in his left hamstring and quad—he hasn't had any eyewear on at all.

With New York riding a five-game losing streak at the time, as the club's record sunk to .500 for the first time since the second game of the season, Torres was eager to bring back "some really good energy" from last year when he had a handful of solid performances while wearing his glasses.

"I wore the glasses and I feel really comfortable," he said. "First at-bat, I got a homer so I'll just try to continue to use it."

Torres didn't just mash a solo shot in the second frame. He went on to have his best offensive performance of the season thus far.

The shortstop drove in a season-high four runs, stroking a two-run double later in the game before driving in one more with an RBI ground out. It was his first multi-hit game since Aug. 16, days before he was placed on the injured list.

Ask his manager Aaron Boone and it was only a matter of time until Torres—who was hitting .182 (2-for-11) since returning from the IL—would have a breakout performance at the plate.

"He's been getting himself into a lot of really good counts and some deep counts," Boone said. "And then today to get a little bit of results. I mean that ball was hit about as flush as you could to center field and then smokes two other balls for big hits for us."

What exactly was the catalyst for Torres' solid night at the plate? Surely the 23-year-old's talent in the box was an integral component. After all, New York's starting shortstop his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance in a magnificent sophomore season.

In Torres' eyes, however, those glasses had something to do with it.

"We won tonight. I think it's good luck, so I'll be using it every night right now," he said.

Sounds like Gleyber's glasses aren't going away anytime soon. If he can turn one strong night into a hot stretch, something that New York's lineup desperately needs, then certainly there's no reason to take them off.

