SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

How Gleyber Torres is Using His 'Good Luck' Glasses to Turn the Yankees' Season Around

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — As Gleyber Torres circled the bases on Wednesday night, giving the Yankees an early lead with a solo home run, the shortstop looked different.

As he crossed home plate, pointing to the sky before greeting Miguel Andújar with a high five, the lights at Sahlen Field in Buffalo shimmered off Torres' face. 

He had his glasses on.

This might seem like a minor detail, something Torres does to improve his vision on the diamond. After the game, however, the 23-year-old revealed that his eyewear has nothing to do with his ability to see clearer.

"Last year I had some really good at-bats with the glasses, also a couple homers," he said. "Try to take something like superstition I guess."

Torres doesn't wear his glasses every game. In fact, since the phenom came off the injured list on Saturday—after missing two weeks with Grade 1 strains in his left hamstring and quad—he hasn't had any eyewear on at all.

READ: Gleyber Torres, 'Surprised' By Severity of Injury

With New York riding a five-game losing streak at the time, as the club's record sunk to .500 for the first time since the second game of the season, Torres was eager to bring back "some really good energy" from last year when he had a handful of solid performances while wearing his glasses.

"I wore the glasses and I feel really comfortable," he said. "First at-bat, I got a homer so I'll just try to continue to use it."

Torres didn't just mash a solo shot in the second frame. He went on to have his best offensive performance of the season thus far. 

The shortstop drove in a season-high four runs, stroking a two-run double later in the game before driving in one more with an RBI ground out. It was his first multi-hit game since Aug. 16, days before he was placed on the injured list.

Ask his manager Aaron Boone and it was only a matter of time until Torres—who was hitting .182 (2-for-11) since returning from the IL—would have a breakout performance at the plate.

"He's been getting himself into a lot of really good counts and some deep counts," Boone said. "And then today to get a little bit of results. I mean that ball was hit about as flush as you could to center field and then smokes two other balls for big hits for us."

READ: García, Torres Help Yankees End 5-Game Skid

What exactly was the catalyst for Torres' solid night at the plate? Surely the 23-year-old's talent in the box was an integral component. After all, New York's starting shortstop his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance in a magnificent sophomore season. 

In Torres' eyes, however, those glasses had something to do with it.

"We won tonight. I think it's good luck, so I'll be using it every night right now," he said.

Sounds like Gleyber's glasses aren't going away anytime soon. If he can turn one strong night into a hot stretch, something that New York's lineup desperately needs, then certainly there's no reason to take them off.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gerrit Cole Praises Deivi García: 'About As Complete of a Repertoire As You Can Have'

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gave rookie Deivi Garcia some high praise this week. Garcia, a top pitching prospect, made his MLB debut a few weeks ago

Max Goodman

Yankees' James Paxton Suffers Setback in Return From Injury

New York Yankees' James Paxton suffered a setback on Wednesday, feeling soreness in his left arm as he works back from the injured list with a forearm strain

Max Goodman

García, Torres Help Yankees End 5-Game Skid

Behind a strong performance from rookie right-hander Deivi García and four RBI from Gleyber Torres, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday

Max Goodman

Clarke Schmidt Is the Future of the Yankees' Rotation

Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees top pitching prospect, recently made his MLB debut. Through visualization and confidence, he's the future of New York's rotation

Max Goodman

by

numbermaven

What Gary Sánchez Has Been Working on to Break Out of His Slump at the Plate

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez is working hard to break out of his slump this season. Here's a look at what the backstop is doing to get back on track

Max Goodman

Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees: 'We Have To Get Back On Track'

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the team on Tuesday, telling the struggling clubhouse he believes in them to turn this season around

Max Goodman

Yankees Hit Rock Bottom Giving Up 10 Runs in Nightmare Sixth Inning in Loss to Blue Jays

The New York Yankees gave up 10 runs to the Toronto Blue Jays in a nightmare sixth inning on Monday, blowing another late-inning lead and continuing to struggle

Max Goodman

Despite 'Encouraging' Update, Yankees Still Have No Timetable For Giancarlo Stanton's Return From IL

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton has been on the injured list since August 9. Even after an encouraging update, there's no timetable for his return from IL

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Loses Third-Straight Start As Yankees' Offense Continues to Struggle

The New York Yankees fell to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night as ace Gerrit Cole lost his third-consecutive start. The Yankees scored just one run.

Max Goodman

by

Jf85

Two More Key Contributors Land On IL as Yankees Continue to be Plagued By Injuries

The New York Yankees placed Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga on the injured list on Friday. Both expected to return from the IL before the end of the season

Max Goodman

by

HeckRock