Gleyber Torres Proves Once Again He's Key to Yankees World Series Run

Helping the Yankees stave off elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday night, Gleyber Torres was New York's biggest source of offense.

The Yankees shortstop had two hits, including a booming two-run home run to push the Rays' deficit to three runs in the sixth, to go along with two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base.

Circumstances in every big-league game vary, stretching from an elimination game in the postseason to a day game during the dog days of summer against a lowly opponent, but the Yankees winning games when Torres swings the bat well is no coincidence.

With the win on Thursday night at Petco Park, the Yankees have now won all 10 games in 2020—regular season and postseason—in which Torres has produced a multi-hit performance. In fact, dating back to the end of August last season, New York has won all 18 games in which its phenom shortstop has stroked two-plus base hits.

Torres accredited his success in Game 4 to how much he loves to play in big games and step up to the plate in high-leverage situations.

"I never feel pressure," Torres said. "I like to play with 40 thousand fans in the stands, loud and every situation like that, I love to play in those situations. Every time I go up to home plate or I get an opportunity to play, I just try to be myself, try to enjoy the moment and try to help my team."

Torres' ability to rise to the occasion when his club needs it the most is something his manager, Aaron Boone, has noticed as well.

"We all know what a special player he is," Boone said last week. "I do think he likes the more that's on the line, the more the stakes are, I think he likes that."

Boone's acknowledgement of Torres came after the 23-year-old went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series in Cleveland. The Bombers won that game in a rout over the Indians, 12-3.

"When GT is doing his thing, man, he's one of the best baseball players in the game," Aaron Judge said that night. "He comes up and he can hit the long ball but in pressure situations when we need that extra run, he's gonna come up big for us so it was fun to see him get back on track and do his thing tonight."

That's exactly what transpired again on Thursday. Torres' 410-foot blast off Tampa Bay's left-hander Ryan Yarbrough—scorched down the left-field line at 108.7 mph, landing high atop Petco Park's Western Metal Supply Co. building—extended New York's lead when insurance runs had been hard to come by in the middle innings.

"During the second at-bat when I walked up to home plate, I just tried to be focused in what I was looking for," Torres explained. "I knew he was coming in with the [cutter]. So I just prepared myself and tried to hit it really well. When I saw the ball, I felt good. It's not about the homer, it's just in that situation I helped my team to two more runs. I feel great about that."

His next trip to the plate, in the eighth, Torres roped a two-strike single into center field. After swiping second base, the shortstop scampered around to score on a base hit through the left side from catcher Kyle Higashioka.

"It's just a matter of time. I knew Gleyber was going to do something special and he did," said first baseman Luke Voit, who also went yard Thursday night. "It was much needed."

In the two contests New York hasn't been victorious this postseason, both against the Rays earlier in the ALDS, Torres went a combined 1-for-6 with four strikeouts. In the Bombers' four postseason wins thus far, Torres is 8-for-14, anchoring the lower half of the lineup.

Without diving into Torres' defense at shortstop, which has been suspect on several occasions this year, the correlation between Torres' success and that of the team has extended beyond the last several playoff games as well. In games where Torres has been held hitless since the start of this season, New York is 8-14.

With Gerrit Cole set to take the ball for a decisive Game 5 on Friday night, the Yankees have to feel good about their chances. In order to put a talented Rays club away, even with their ace toeing the rubber, the Yankees need to score runs. That'll apply just the same should New York advance to the AL Championship Series as well as the World Series later this month.

To get there, plenty of aspects of the Yankees' game plan will need to be executed (as was the case Thursday night). Right now, however, it's hard to ignore just how much Torres' production at the plate has translated to tallies in the win column for this often inconsistent ball club.

In the meantime, Torres says his game plan has and will continue to be simple.

"Just coming to the field, enjoying the moment, trying to be great and try to help my team and win games."

