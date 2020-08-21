SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Report: Yankees' James Paxton, Gleyber Torres Likely Headed to Injured List

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — Both Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres and left-hander James Paxton are reportedly headed to the injured list. 

The two key contributors were sent to get MRIs after Thursday afternoon's loss to the Rays. One day later, reports show that while both injuries could have been far more severe, the two will likely need to be placed on the IL.

Paxton has a strained flexor in his left arm, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The left-hander felt discomfort in his left forearm and elbow after tossing five innings on Thursday afternoon.

The injury for Paxton, according to Heyman, is "muscular in nature" and Tommy John surgery is not recommended at this point. Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that the discomfort started during Paxton's final few pitches of his outing.

"For Pax right now, hoping for the best, that we get good news there and hopefully to work to continue to get him right," Boone said on Thursday.

As for Torres, the phenom's left hamstring tightness is serious enough to result in a trip to the 10-day injured list, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. 

New York's shortstop stumbled while running out a ground ball in the third inning on Thursday. Boone referenced a "quick movement" out of the box as the source of the sudden tightness, assuring it wasn't something that's bothered the 23-year-old prior to Thursday's incident. 

READ: Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits Game Early With Tight Left Hamstring

Torres promptly was taken out of the game and sent for an MRI. Boone initially articulated that he did not expect Torres would need to be placed on the injured list, but the imaging revealed a mild left hamstring strain.

"When anyone goes down with something, I feel for the individual," Boone said. "We'll find a way to make do and it allows for another opportunity for someone to step up in their absence and that's what we need to do right now. Hoping the best it's not something serious, which I don't believe it is with Gleyber."

The Yankees have yet to comment on either key contributor's injuries. 

Friday night's game at Citi Field against the Mets, as well as the rest of this weekend's three-game set, has been postponed as a result of two members of the Mets' organization testing positive for COVID-19.

Should Paxton and Torres both end up on the IL, they would join a star-studded group. In addition to Tommy Kahnle and Luis Severino—both out for the year with Tommy John surgery—Zack Britton, Kyle Higashioka, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton are all presently on the club's injured list.

While Judge is expected to be available as soon as Saturday, and LeMahieu is aiming to speed up his recovery, New York could be without a handful of indispensable assets for the next few weeks.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Subway Series Postponed This Weekend Due to Mets' COVID-19 Cases

The New York Yankees' series this weekend at Citi Field has been postponed by MLB after members of the Mets' organization tested positive for the coronavirus

Max Goodman

by

doug-sila

Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits Game Early With Tight Left Hamstring, Sent For MRI

Gleyber Torres left Thursday's game with a tight left hamstring, the New York Yankees announce. The shortstop was sent for an MRI on his left leg after the game

Max Goodman

Yankees Place Zack Britton on 10-Day Injured List, Option Miguel Andújar

Zack Britton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The New York Yankees also optioned Miguel Andujar to the club's alternate site

Max Goodman

DJ LeMahieu Aiming to Speed Up Recovery From a 'Frustrating' and 'Freak' Injury

New York Yankees' second baseman DJ LeMahieu was placed on the injured list with a left thumb sprain. Here's the latest on his timetable of when he can return

Max Goodman

Yankees Defend Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Grand Slam: 'I Wish Those Conversations Didn't Exist.'

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam this week still has Major League Baseball talking. Now, members of the Yankees, like Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone, have chimed in

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton Opens Up on Latest Injury: 'Words Can't Describe the Disappointment'

Giancarlo Stanton is on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and feels disappointed to be hurt again after his injury history last season

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Takes Big Step Toward Return From Injury

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge has resumed baseball activity. Judge was placed on the Yankees 10-day injured list with a mild right calf sprain last week

Max Goodman

Aroldis Chapman Returns to Bullpen as Yankees Get Good News on DJ LeMahieu's Sprained Thumb

Aroldis Chapman has returned to the Yankees bullpen after his case of coronavirus and DJ LeMahieu's left thumb injury is just a sprain with no fracture

Max Goodman

Mike Ford Draws Babe Ruth Comparison From Alex Rodriguez, Powers Yankees Past Red Sox

Mike Ford was compared to Babe Ruth by Alex Rodriguez on ESPN's broadcast Sunday night as the New York Yankees' slugger homered in a win over the Boston Red Sox

Max Goodman

Yankees DJ LeMahieu Leaves Game With Sprained Left Thumb

New York Yankees star second baseman DJ LeMahieu sprained his left thumb on Saturday night and could spend time on the Injured List, manager Aaron Boone says

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN