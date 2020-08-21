NEW YORK — Both Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres and left-hander James Paxton are reportedly headed to the injured list.

The two key contributors were sent to get MRIs after Thursday afternoon's loss to the Rays. One day later, reports show that while both injuries could have been far more severe, the two will likely need to be placed on the IL.

Paxton has a strained flexor in his left arm, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The left-hander felt discomfort in his left forearm and elbow after tossing five innings on Thursday afternoon.

The injury for Paxton, according to Heyman, is "muscular in nature" and Tommy John surgery is not recommended at this point. Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that the discomfort started during Paxton's final few pitches of his outing.

"For Pax right now, hoping for the best, that we get good news there and hopefully to work to continue to get him right," Boone said on Thursday.

As for Torres, the phenom's left hamstring tightness is serious enough to result in a trip to the 10-day injured list, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.

New York's shortstop stumbled while running out a ground ball in the third inning on Thursday. Boone referenced a "quick movement" out of the box as the source of the sudden tightness, assuring it wasn't something that's bothered the 23-year-old prior to Thursday's incident.

Torres promptly was taken out of the game and sent for an MRI. Boone initially articulated that he did not expect Torres would need to be placed on the injured list, but the imaging revealed a mild left hamstring strain.

"When anyone goes down with something, I feel for the individual," Boone said. "We'll find a way to make do and it allows for another opportunity for someone to step up in their absence and that's what we need to do right now. Hoping the best it's not something serious, which I don't believe it is with Gleyber."

The Yankees have yet to comment on either key contributor's injuries.

Friday night's game at Citi Field against the Mets, as well as the rest of this weekend's three-game set, has been postponed as a result of two members of the Mets' organization testing positive for COVID-19.

Should Paxton and Torres both end up on the IL, they would join a star-studded group. In addition to Tommy Kahnle and Luis Severino—both out for the year with Tommy John surgery—Zack Britton, Kyle Higashioka, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton are all presently on the club's injured list.

While Judge is expected to be available as soon as Saturday, and LeMahieu is aiming to speed up his recovery, New York could be without a handful of indispensable assets for the next few weeks.

