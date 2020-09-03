Gleyber Torres Plans to Rejoin Yankees Over Weekend in Baltimore

NEW YORK — Losers of nine of their last 13 games, the Yankees need a boost. If they can just hold on for just a few more days, they'll get Gleyber Torres back in the starting lineup.

Torres, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 24 with Grade 1 strains in both his left hamstring and quad, will be headed to New York's alternate site beginning on Thursday to get some live at-bats in intrasquad games.

"I feel pretty good. Almost ready" Torres said on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the Bombers fell to the Rays for the eighth time this season. "I just need a few at-bats, see real pitchers and I think that is what I need to be ready to be back with the team."

The shortstop, who sustained his pair of left-leg strains while running out a ground ball on Aug. 20 against the Rays, said he'll need just two days to be completely ready to rejoin the big-league club. New York is scheduled to play a makeup game at Citi Field against the Mets on Thursday before playing four games in three days on the road against the Orioles.

"Personally, I think it'll take me two days," he said. "I hope to join the team in Baltimore, for the last couple of games and try to be active in that series."

While Torres had gotten off to a slow start this summer, hitting .119 through his first dozen contests, the 23-year-old was swinging a hot bat right before he got hurt. In his previous 12 games, the phenom is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with seven runs scored and 10 walks.

He's not the only one the Yankees are still waiting to get back from the injured list. Sluggers Aaron Judge (right calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring) remain on the 10-day IL, neither of whom have any sort of expected return date established at this point in time.

Asked what it's been like to be on the sidelines as he's watched his teammates struggle between the lines in recent weeks, Torres called it frustrating.

"Every time when I see my team lose, it doesn't feel good," he said. "This kind of injury [recovery] is a little bit slow because of the process. Just making sure everything is alright so when I'm back to play I don't feel anything and I can just try to play 100 percent and do my best with my teammates."

New York did get left-hander Zack Britton and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka off the IL earlier in the week. After staying silent at the Trade Deadline, however, the Yankees believe this is a group—albeit a hobbled one at the moment—that's capable of competing for a championship this fall.

Getting Torres back in the lineup is one step closer to where they'll need to be to make that happen.

"I just want to help my team," Torres said. "It's normal when teams have bad weeks. I saw they are ready and compete every time. Now, I feel really well. I think it's my time to come back, try to help a little more and try to win games, that's the most important thing for us right now."

