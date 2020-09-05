SI.com
Yankees' Gleyber Torres Reinstated From Injured List

Max Goodman

Gleyber Torres is back. 

The Yankees' starting shortstop has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after spending two weeks on the sidelines with Grade 1 strains in his left hamstring and quad.

The expectation heading into the weekend was for Torres to travel on Saturday from the club's alternate site, where he had been practicing and getting at-bats in intrasquads, and rejoin the big-league club on the road in Baltimore on Sunday.

Midway through the nightcap of the Yankees' doubleheader on Friday, however, Torres posted a picture on his Instagram story showing he had already arrived in Baltimore.

Torres is hitting .231 (18-for-78) with nine runs scored and one home run in 24 games played this season. The 23-year-old had put a cold start in the rearview mirror, however, as he was hitting .361 (13-for-36) with seven runs scored and 10 walks in his last 12 games before being placed on the IL.

READ: Gleyber Torres, 'Surprised' By Severity of Latest Injury

He's activated just in time to face his favorite opponent in the Orioles. Last season, in 18 games, Torres hit .394 (26-for-66) with 13 home runs, 22 runs scored, 20 RBI and an OPS of 1.512 against Baltimore. 

After top pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt filled the final vacant spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster Friday afternoon, Torres' reinstatement resulted in another rookie right-hander, Albert Abreu, being optioned to the alternate site. 

READ: Yankees' Future on Full Display as New York's Top Two Pitching Prospects Begin to 'Play an Important Role' 

On Wednesday, Torres said he's feeling good and simply needed a couple days to get his timing back against live pitching. After just a few days playing in sim games at the alternate site, he's ready to return and contribute to a club that's lost 11 of its last 16 games.

"I just want to help my team," Torres said on Wednesday. "It's normal when teams have bad weeks. I saw they are ready and compete every time. Now, I feel really well. I think it's my time to come back, try to help a little more and try to win games, that's the most important thing for us right now."

