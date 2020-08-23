Gleyber Torres, 'Surprised' By Severity of Injury, Hopes to Resume Baseball Activity Next Week

NEW YORK — After coming out of Thursday's game early, stumbling while running out a ground ball in the third inning, Gleyber Torres thought he was experiencing some tightness in his left leg. Nothing less, nothing more.

That's why when he saw the results of his MRI, and heard he had been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain in both his left quad and hamstring, he was surprised.

"When I thought I felt something, I didn't think it was too dangerous," Torres said on Sunday. "But after the MRI showed everything, I feel bad because I don't want to be on the injured list. I just want to compete everyday with my teammates. But it's happening, just try to get rest, try to recover really well and try to get back to the field as soon as possible."

After walking through the shortstop's diagnosis on Saturday, citing Torres' "quick movement" out of the box that resulted in the strains, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said he expects the phenom to be sidelined for two-to-three weeks.

In just the last few days, however, Torres is already moving past the discomfort he felt the night he sustained his injury. So much so that the shortstop returned to the field on Sunday for some light agility exercises.

"I just felt a little bit of pain on the first day but yesterday and today I feel really well," Torres said. "I was on the field a couple hours ago, just doing agility for a little bit... I don't feel any pain right now, it's just normal. Just getting ready, try to be strong and try to get ready to come back to play."

As for when Torres will return to baseball activity, and get back into the batter's box, the 23-year-old said he's shooting for next week.

"I did a little bit on the field today. Walk, run, a little bit of exercise," he explained. "But I feel really good, that's a good thing for me and myself and we'll see. Maybe next week when we're playing at home I'll do something and I'm just waiting for that."

Torres was the latest Yankee to be placed on the IL, a star-studded list that ballooned to double digits this week. Left-hander James Paxton (left forearm strain) is hopeful he can return before the end of the regular season while Torres' double play partner DJ LeMahieu is aiming to expedite his recovery from a left thumb sprain.

In the meantime, Boone expects utilitymen Thairo Estrada and Tyler Wade to fill in up the middle until Torres and LeMahieu are able to return.

READ: How Yankees Plan to Fill in For Injured Gleyber Torres, James Paxton

While Torres got off to a slow start in 2020, he was one of this hobbled club's hottest hitters prior to his injury. In his last 12 games, the shortstop was hitting .361 (13-for-36) with seven runs scored. That brought his overall average this season up to .231 (18-for-78) to go along with just one home run and six RBI.

If he can return on the earlier side of his IL stint, Torres could be available for virtually the entirety of September. With LeMahieu—as well as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton—working toward their return from injury, New York's lineup could be back at full strength sooner than anticipated.

"Right now is the time to prepare myself a little bit better, try to get a little bit stronger and just get ready to play again and do the job," Torres said.

