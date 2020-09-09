Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees: 'We Have To Get Back On Track'

A few hours before the Yankees took the field on Tuesday night in Buffalo, general manager Brian Cashman addressed the entire team.

Losers of 14 of their last 19 games after an agonizing loss on Monday night, Cashman wanted to send a message to the Bombers' roster, telling those in the Yankees' clubhouse that he believes in them to turn this season around.

"I put this club together with my staff and everybody in that room is here for a reason," Cashman said after the meeting. "Whether it's through the draft or international signings or trades or free agent acquisitions, they all were acquired for various reasons to come together as a group, as a team, for high expectations and so, I reminded them of who they are."

The Yankees' GM doesn't always speak to the team. In fact, he couldn't remember the last time he had brought the entire clubhouse into one room to deliver a speech, always trusting in his coaching staff and leaders in the clubhouse to get similar messages across during tough times.

That's a testament to the state of this ball club. Fresh off a debilitating loss on Monday night to the Blue Jays, as two of New York's best relievers combined to allow 10 runs in a nightmare sixth inning to blow a late lead, the Bombers lost again. Now with a .500 record (21-21), they've fallen in 15 of their last 20 games and are in desperate need of a momentum swing, something to spark a winning streak.

"We have 19 [games] to go, so it's time to go. Not that it wasn't time to go before, but clearly we have to get back on track yesterday," Cashman said before Tuesday night's 2-1 loss. "Despite how bad we've played of recent, our goal is still the same. You're going to crawl before you walk and walk before you run and hopefully today we'll start, start that crawl back to success."

Just under one month ago, the Yankees were one of the best teams in baseball, riding a six-game winning streak with an undefeated record at Yankee Stadium. Now, after a barrage of injuries and slumps up and down their lineup and pitching staff, New York is in danger of falling out of playoff contention with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone felt Cashman presented a "really good message," something he hopes can remind this roster that they are capable of returning to the form that fans witnessed at the beginning of the season.

"Hopefully [Cashman's message] continues to make us unified, understanding that better days are a head for us, because of the people we have in that room and the confidence we have in the people in that room," Boone said. "That's been a message we've been trying to get out here quite a bit this last week."

From one player who was listening to Cashman speak, rookie right-hander Deivi García called the meeting "positive" and filled with "encouraging words" that can be used as fuel moving forward.

"I think it’s going to do us good," García said through the Yankees' interpreter. "The key part being is that there’s a reason why we’re here. As long as we stay together, and play together, things will work out for us."

First baseman Luke Voit said it's nice to have a GM in the players' corner while infielder DJ LeMahieu explained Cashman just wanted to get stuff off his chest, striving to revitalize everyone's confidence.

Despite injuries to stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Cashman had no regrets about staying quiet during the Trade Deadline one week ago. That said, with no ability to add to this present roster moving forward, Cashman made sure the clubhouse understood that this is the group they've got to make a run in October.

"A storm is upon us where no one's going to come," Cashman explained. "You're out at sea and the Coast Guard is not coming to save us. We've got to find a way to swim to shore and thrive and survive and that's what this is all about.

"I know that the character of this crew that we have, the makeup of this crew, is extremely talented. They care a great deal. The effort's obviously there, the results haven't followed."

The Yankees will wrap up a three-game set with the Blue Jays on Wednesday night and look to avoid a sweep. Extending New York's losing streak to five games with Tuesday's loss, evidently Cashman's message has yet to translate to this club's performance on the diamond.

To close, Cashman recounted the team meeting by relating this club's struggles to the franchise's fan base. He said that while all parties involved in the organization are used to better baseball, the fans at home deserve better baseball as well.

What matters most to Cashman is taking that next step to get back on track, something he believes this club is capable of doing.

"Our fans are counting on this team to be all that it's capable of being and right now that hasn't happened," Cashman said. "It happened when we got out of the gate and we've lost our way here in the last three weeks. But we are still capable of being that team that everybody was really excited about including ourselves not too long ago. So we're just doing everything we can, pulling out all the stops, to try to engage in a real positive way to get these guys going."

