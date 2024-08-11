GM Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees' Plan For Jasson Dominguez
It has been a tough 11 months in the health department for this promising young New York Yankees' outfielder.
Jasson Dominguez, who is also known as "the Martian," has dealt with two major injuries since last September, which has kept him out of the big-leagues in 2024.
Upon making his major league debut late last season, Dominguez proceeded to hit four home runs and post a .980 OPS in his first eight games with the Yankees. However, he suffered a torn UCL in his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery.
As a result, Dominguez did not get back into game action until beginning a rehab assignment with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons on May 14. After hitting well across three different levels in the minors, the Yankees activated Dominguez from the IL on June 12 and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Four days later, Dominguez went down with an oblique strain that knocked him out for a little over five weeks.
The good news is that he is now healthy and back to playing regularly in Triple-A. But it doesn't look like there is any room on the Yankees' big-league roster for the exciting young slugger at the moment.
GM Brian Cashman appeared on MLB Network Radio on Sunday and addressed the current plan for Dominguez moving forward.
Per Cashman, as transcribed by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:
“He’s healthy. Ultimately, the injuries this year prevented him from getting much of a bulk of performance," Cashman told MLB Network Radio. "He’s definitely sitting there waiting in the wings if need be, playing mostly in centerfield. I think we’re going to get him over in left. He’s done multiple positions in his career. He’s just waiting in the wings, hungry and waiting to see if he gets his chance. It’s nice to know he’s available to us if need be.
"There’s currently no lane for us to bring him. It’s nice to know he’s there. He’s just knocking rust off and waiting for his opportunity if it comes," he added.
Although there was once some speculation that Dominguez could replace Alex Verdugo in left field, it sounds like the Yankees are going to stick with the veteran, who has picked things up at the plate lately. In his last 15 games, Verdugo is hitting .290 with a .739 OPS.
Should a Yankee outfielder suffer an injury down the stretch, Dominguez could potentially step in as he is getting reps in both center and left field. But for now, it sounds like he may have to wait until next season for an everyday role, barring whether the Yankees bring back Verdugo and/or Juan Soto in free agency.