GM Brian Cashman Estimates When 2 Key Yankees' Pitchers Will Begin Rehab Assignments
The New York Yankees could be getting two key arms back from the injured list in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, general manager Brian Cashman appeared on MLB Network Radio and provided some good news regarding a pair of veteran pitchers that have been on the shelf for quite some time.
According to Cashman, right-handed relief pitcher Lou Trivino will begin a rehab assignment this week and righty starter Clarke Schmidt should be able to make his first rehab outing around August 22, as Chris Kirschner of The Athletic shared to X.
If all goes well on Schmidt's rehab assignment, Cashman estimated that the 28-year-old hurler could potentially rejoin the Yankees by the second week of September. Cashman believes this timeframe would be the latest and that it's possible Schmidt could return sooner.
Schmidt would add a major boost to the Yankee rotation considering he was one of their best starting pitchers before landing on the IL on May 27 with a right lat strain.
Schmidt went 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and 67 strikeouts across 60.2 innings (11 starts) prior to going down with his lat injury.
The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first-round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but he underwent Tommy John surgery that year, mixed with Covid causing the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season, which both played major factors in slowing his development.
Schmidt logged his first full-season in the big-leagues in 2023 and went 9-9 with a 4.64 ERA in 159 innings (32 starts). He looked to have taken a significant step this year before hitting the IL in late-May.
As for Trivino, he is more of a question mark given he has missed so much time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2023. The righty was throwing bullpen sessions in the spring, but suffered a setback this past May, which has further delayed his return.
It's unknown how long Trivino will require on his rehab assignment, but he could potentially be an option in the Yankee bullpen down the stretch.