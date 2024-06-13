Hard-Throwing White Sox Hurler Linked To Yankees According To Insider
The New York Yankees will be extremely busy over the next few months.
New York could use some help in the bullpen as well as infield depth and it sounds like it could fill those holes ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Yankees have some room for growth despite a fantastic start to the season and The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty suggested Chicago White Sox hurler Michael Kopech as an option.
"The Yankees seem likely to try to add at least one back-end flamethrower," Kirschner and Kuty said. "They'll surely be in the sweepstakes for (Oakland Athletics) rookie Mason Miller, who throws 104 MPH. The Chicago White Sox's Michael Kopech (12.8 K/9) won't be a free agent until after the next season."
New York already has a great closer in Clay Holmes but there is a solid chance that he could end up leaving in free agency at the end of the season. Kopech could immediately come in and help out in the eighth inning and then take over the closer role in 2025.
The Yankees' bullpen already has been great this season but it is dealing with some high-impact injuries in the bullpen. Landing someone like Kopech could be a perfect option to help out now and for the foreseeable future.
Kopech boasts one of the best fastballs in baseball and immediately would give the Yankees another dynamic option down the stretch. Why not take a chance on him?
