Here's How Much It Will Cost Yankees To Keep Juan Soto, Per Insider
The New York Yankees made arguably the best move of the offseason heading into the 2024 campaign by acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres.
Soto is one of the best players in baseball and is a generational talent. He has been spectacular since joining the Yankees and has been everything New York could've asked for. The Yankees' offense is in a much better place than it was last year and Soto certainly is a big reason why.
The one negative, though, is that Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season. After having him in town for a year, it would be extremely difficult to lose him now. The Yankees will have to make a tough decision as he will land a historic contract and The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted it will be over $500 million.
"Juan Soto has been a game-changer for the Yankees this season and appears headed for a top-five finish in the American League (Most Valuable Player) voting," Bowden said. "He's likely to sign a contract of more than half a billion dollars and both New York teams are expected to bid for his service."
That would be a large chunk of change for Soto. But, he certainly is worth it. The Yankees have money to spend and should do everything they can possibly do to make sure he sticks with the Yankees this winter and doesn't decide to join the New York Mets.
