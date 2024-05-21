Here's When Yankees Star Infielder D.J. LeMahieu Is Expected To Return
The New York Yankees finally will have one of their top bats in the lineup in the not-so-distant future.
New York has been great so far this season and the offense has taken a massive step forward after a tough 2023 season. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that it has been able to do this without three-time All-Star D.J. LeMahieu active for a single game.
This won't be the case for much longer, though, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone joined the "Talkin' Yanks" Podcast and said he expects LeMahieu to be activated on May 28th.
The return of LeMahieu should give the Yankees a significant boost. He had a down year in 2023 but was heavily impacted by injuries. He seems to be healthy and if that is the case, he should add another important layer to the offense.
LeMahieu also will help the Yankees out defensively as the club's everyday third baseman. He has four Gold Glove awards under his belt and now will be able to pretty much specialize in the third base position rather than bouncing around multiple spots.
New York already has been great this season but it should get even better next week. LeMahieu won't be the last Yankees star to return from a significant injury as ace Gerrit Cole also is working his way back from an injury of his own. New York should get a boost with LeMahieu and then get even better with Cole coming back. Other Major League Baseball clubs certainly should be nervous about New York right now.
