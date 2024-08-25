'Historic Monster' Month Could Prevent Yankees' Aaron Judge From History
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge certainly is the frontrunner to win the American League Most Valuable Player award.
Judge hasn't just been the best player in the American League this year, but the best player in baseball overall. The Yankees slugger has been having a historic season and now is in a race to top 60 home runs once again.
The 32-year-old has been in a few MVP races and currently only has one award to show for it despite some amazing seasons. It seems like this season will end with his second MVP honor, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said the only way he will lose is if Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has a "historic monster September."
"In the American League, as great as Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has played this year, perhaps meaning more to his team than any player in baseball, it’s going to need a historic monster September to overtake New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge for the AL MVP award," Nightengale said. "Judge is on pace to become only the third player in history to hit 60 or more homers twice in his career.
"Judge’s past 100 games are insane: .378 batting average, 45 homers, 106 RBI. He’s the only player to hit .375 or better with at least 45 homers and 100 RBI in any 100-game span in history, according to OptaSTATS."
Witt is having an incredible season as well, but no one is at Judge's level right now.
