Historic Offense Fuels Yankees' Rapid Rise in Early MLB Power Rankings
The New York Yankees were the talk of the baseball world after the first weekend of the 2025 season, bringing their Bronx Bombers moniker to life.
They scored 36 runs and launched 15 homers during last weekend's three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, putting on a home run derby at Yankee Stadium. Nine of them came in a historic performance on Saturday.
The Yankees' offensive explosion immediately went viral thanks to their new torpedo-style bats, which are quickly becoming all the rage across MLB.
One of the players who has stuck with his normal bat is reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. He certainly didn’t need to change anything, getting off to an incredible start against the Brewers with four home runs and 11 RBI.
Judge and his teammates will cool off eventually, but New York's offense may not be as big of a question mark as originally thought.
That has to be a scary thought for the rest of the American League, which may have underestimated the Yankees this year with all of their injuries.
New York's offense still appears as dangerous as ever and isn't going anywhere. That resilience is reflected in this week's edition of The Athletic's MLB power rankings (subscription required).
“Either the Yankees own magic bats, or their lineup hits for enough power to make everyone believe they own magic bats,” wrote Tim Britton.
New York went from No. 7 in the preseason rankings to No. 2 in the first updated version of the regular season, behind only the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Magic bats or not, this is a group that is going to play hard and hit the ball. The lineup is deep and talented, and anytime a player of Judge’s caliber is anchoring it, good things are going to happen.