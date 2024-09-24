How Yankees' Biggest 'What-If' Altered Their Season
Former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes started the 2024 season as one of baseball's best relievers.
And despite Holmes' struggles before the All-Star Break, New York GM Brian Cashman kept enough faith in Holmes that he didn't pursue a top relief arm during the trade deadline.
Unfortunately, that decision hasn't aged well. Holmes continued to struggle and was eventually removed from the Yankees' closer role in early September. While Luke Weaver has performed great in that role, the Yankees' lack of depth at the end of their bullpen could prove disastrous this postseason.
Which begs the question: What would have happened if the Yankees had less faith in Clay Holmes?
That's the exact 'What-if?' scenario that Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report addresses in a September 24 article.
"The 31-year-old did not allow an earned run in his first 20 appearances this year, and he had a 1.23 ERA and 19 saves in 22 opportunities through June 9 when things went off the rails," Rueter wrote of Holmes.
"He struggled to a 7.45 ERA with three losses and three blown saves in his final 10 appearances of the first half, but still earned a spot on the AL All-Star team for his strong start to the year. The rocky road to nailing down saves continued in the second half, but the team waited until he recorded his 11th blown save of the year on Sept. 3 to finally remove him from the closer's role.
"Now they are left with starter-turned-reliever Luke Weaver as the primary ninth-inning option, while Tommy Kahnle and Ian Hamilton are also high-leverage options," Rueter continued.
"If they had acknowledged Holmes' struggles earlier, they could have done a better job bolstering the relief corps at the trade deadline."
One possible trade deadline option would have been former Marlins closer Tanner Scott, who was ultimately traded to the San Diego Padres and excelled there ever since.
The Yankees are still an elite team that's poised to make a run at the World Series. But if the season doesn't end in the way New York wants — especially if their bullpen falters — the decision to stick with Holmes instead of trading for another closer could come back to haunt them.