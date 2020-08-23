How Yankees Plan to Fill in For Injured Gleyber Torres, James Paxton

NEW YORK — With two more Yankees set to miss multiple weeks due to injury, joining an already star-studded group on the Bombers' injured list, New York's "Next Man Up" mentality will continue to be tested in the Bronx this summer.

Gleyber Torres and James Paxton were both placed on the IL on Friday. Torres, with Grade 1 strains in his left quad and hamstring, is expected to miss two-to-three weeks while Paxton, sidelined with a Grade 1 strain of his left forearm flexor, is hopeful he can return before the postseason.

So, how will Yankees' manager Aaron Boone replace the pair of key contributors?

There's no singular individual that will occupy either role. Here are Boone's options for both situations:

Gleyber Torres

Filling Torres' role at shortstop will be a challenge. The 23-year-old was one of New York's hottest hitters before he stumbled running to first base in Thursday afternoon's game against the Rays.

A safe bet of what to expect moving forward is to look at who was playing up the middle after Torres exited Thursday's game. Tyler Wade was at shortstop while Thairo Estrada was at second base.

With DJ LeMahieu still working back from his left thumb sprain, a combination of those two working together as a double-play battery is the most logical plug-and-play solution for Boone.

As for whether or not defensive wizard and third baseman Gio Urshela could slide over to one of the middle infield positions, the Yankees' skipper said it's possible during a game, but not as a full-time move.

"I would feel good about that in a game moving Gio over or in a spot situation, but as far as moving Gio over there permanently until DJ is back or something like that, I don’t think I want to do that," he said.

Torres going onto the 10-day injured list could open the door for Miguel Andújar's third shot at contributing at the big-league level. The utilityman was recently sent down to the club's alternate site for the second time this season to make room for some pitching reinforcements. Overall, he's struggled mightily in his at-bats thus far, hitting .095 (2-for-21).

Boone defended Andújar, explaining the former Rookie of the Year runner-up is in a challenging position adjusting to a new role off the bench.

"His attitude and his focus and work and trying to do everything he can to be successful in the role has been excellent. There's no issue with that," Boone explained. "That said, it is a challenging thing, especially for a young player, especially for a young player that's missed pretty much the entire season and you're trying to get back into the flow of things and you're adding to your position versatility bag."

READ: Yankees Place Zack Britton on 10-Day Injured List, Option Miguel Andújar

New York could also turn to a slew of infielders presently situated at the club's alternate site in Moosic, Pa. Veteran Matt Duffy and newly-signed Jordy Mercer could be called up, as well as Kyle Holder, who showcased his skills on defense during Spring Training and Summer Camp.

James Paxton

When asked how the Yankees will fill Paxton's role in the rotation, Boone listed three relievers that have proven this season they can eat up innings with lengthy outings.

"We won’t have to make that decision yet but guys like [Mike] King and [Nick] Nelson who are stretched out and [Jonathan Loaisiga], we have a lot of guys that can give us innings," Boone said.

Loaisiga has been used in a rotation-type role for the Bombers in the past, making 10 starts in his three-year career (including two so far in 2020). King has also started a game this summer, already tossing 13 2/3 innings across four outings. Nelson has thrown 7 2/3 frames in a trio of appearances.

While those already at the big-league level are certainly an option, and far simpler logistically, Boone didn't rule out utilizing those biding their time for an opportunity at the alternate site.

" Those guys are definitely going to be in consideration," he said. "A lot of it depends on how the week unfolds and into the weekend. "

READ: Giancarlo Stanton Opens Up on Latest Injury: 'Words Can't Describe the Disappointment'

Both of the Yankees' top two pitching prospects—Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia—are patiently waiting for a chance to make their Major League debuts. While Schmidt is believed to be more developed than Garcia, he doesn't have a spot on the Bombers' 40-man roster.

"It’s been a very good work year for him. Certainly putting himself now as we’ve had some attrition, he’s certainly one of the guys we talk about a lot and he’s in the conversation," Boone said of Schmidt. "Obviously him not being on the roster makes it not so simple, but he’s certainly doing well down there and the reports we continue to get are strong."

Paxton believes he will be ready to return to the rotation at the end of the regular season, hopefully with enough time to make a few starts prior to the playoffs. In the meantime, similar to his skipper, Paxton is confident in the group of arms this club has can carry the team through October and beyond, the same mentality New York lived by last season.

"We’re a very deep team," Paxton said. "I think we can handle this and hold the helm until the postseason comes around, we should start getting guys back and we’ll be ready to compete."

