InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

What are the Implications of a 60-Game Baseball Season?

Max Goodman

We are less than one month away from when the 2020 MLB season is finally set to begin, after a coronavirus-induced delay had postponed Opening Day for several months. With baseball just around the corner, it's time to begin to analyze the implications of a 60-game season. 

To break it down in a quick conversation, Sports Illustrated's Emma Baccellieri and Inside The Pinstripes' Max Goodman spoke with host Robin Lundberg on Tuesday afternoon.

How will teams manage a 60-game campaign, what is MLB's overall goal with the coronavirus looming and for a favorite like the Yankees, what can we expect? Here's the full transcript from the video attached above.

Robin Lundberg: The MLB is set to play a season, a 60-game season that is. So what are the actual implications of that? For more, I'm joined by our Emma Baccellieri and Max Goodman of Inside The Pinstripes. Emma, let's start with you. Could there be a sense of urgency here in a shortened baseball season?

Emma Baccellieri: Yeah, I absolutely think there's a sense of urgency here. I think there's a lot of ways in which this season is going to be really different from a normal one going into how we judge a player's stat line, what we expect from individual teams and really I think the bottom line here is just a finished season and a finished postseason that's just able to go through October is a win for baseball. The coronavirus is still kind of in control here baseball is trying to play in its home stadiums across the country and if they're able to follow this sense of urgency through and finish the season, that's a win in I think everyone's book. 

Robin Lundberg: Now, when you look at wins and losses and the actual records, Max, you have to take a look at the Yankees, one of the favorites. They had a lot of injuries to manage last year. How does a team go about managing this schedule?

Max Goodman: Robin, I think four months ago during Spring Training, long before Summer Camp began, we talked about how many injuries the Yankees were going to have heading into Opening Day – or what was initially going to be scheduled Opening Day. If you told me back then that this roster would be virtually completely healthy – beyond Luis Severino who was going to miss the season regardless of the coronavirus pandemic – this Yankees roster is potent and it's ready to contend this year and be dangerous. I know this season's going to be chaotic and it almost makes me feel like an underdog team is going to have a better shot just because of the unprecedented circumstances, it's hard to bet on the favorites with all that's going on. But beyond Aaron Judge – there's a little bit more uncertainty there and we'll see how he performs this week when everyone reports – this roster is ready to go and they're a favorite no matter what.

Robin Lundberg: We'll see if they do get to finish the season as Emma alluded to. Thank you guys for your time. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Still Plans on Playing Field of Dreams Game This Summer But Yankees Will Be Replaced

Although the Yankees were originally scheduled to face the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game this August, New York is expected to be replaced

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

Yankees 'Optimistic' Aaron Judge Will be Ready For Opening Day

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is optimistic that slugger Aaron Judge will be ready for Opening Day as he continues to heal from his fractured rib

Max Goodman

Five Biggest Takeaways From the Yankees' Player Pool for Summer Camp

The Yankees released its player pool for a resumption of Spring Training this week. Here are five takeaways from New York's roster as MLB is set to return

Max Goodman

What Veteran Infielder Matt Duffy Brings to the Yankees

The Yankees signed Matt Duffy to a minor league contract, adding him to the club's player pool roster. Here's what the veteran brings to New York this season

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Reveal 'Summer Camp' Roster

The Yankees released its player pool ahead of MLB's return amid the coronavirus pandemic. New York's roster for "Summer Camp" stands at 58 players

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Preparing For Return From Injury, Giving Back to Community Amid 'Extended Spring Training'

Aaron Judge provides an injury update on his status and fractured rib. The Yankees' star also reveals his All Rise Foundation's latest charitable initiative

Max Goodman

Report: Yankees vs. Nationals to Headline MLB Opening Day

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals will reportedly face off on Opening Day of the 2020 MLB season, ending the ongoing coronavirus induced delay

Max Goodman

What Shortened 60-Game Season Means For Domingo Germán's Suspension

Yankees' Domingo Germán will miss all of New York's regular season, serving the remainder of his suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Max Goodman

Chad Bettis Announces Retirement from Major League Baseball

Chad Bettis, who signed with the New York Yankees during Spring Training, has announced his retirement from MLB. The right-hander battled cancer a few years ago

Max Goodman

Yankees Sign First-Round Pick Austin Wells

Austin Well, first-round pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, has signed with the New York Yankees. Read for more on the deal for the catcher out of Arizona

Max Goodman