Important Yankees Hurler To Reach Important Milestone Hinting Return Is Near
The New York Yankees could get a boost in the bullpen in the near future.
New York's bullpen has been solid this season but not as good as it hoped. When the Yankees have been near full strength. the bullpen was lights-out. New York had one of the top bullpen ERAs in baseball early on but now it is ranked 12th with a 3.59 ERA.
One of the biggest reasons for this certainly has been the injuries that have piled up. While this is the case, New York could have an important hurler back on the mound soon. Yankees flamethrower Nick Burdi is set to toss a live bullpen on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Aaron Boone said Nick Burdi is throwing a live BP in Tampa tomorrow," Kirschner said. "Ian Hamilton hasn’t started throwing yet. JT Brubaker is being built up as a starter but he could be used in many different roles."
Burdi was one of the Yankees' top relievers before he went down with an injury. He has made 12 appearances so far this season and has been impressive with an eye-popping 1.86 ERA to go along with a 12-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
If his live bullpen goes well, it likely won't be too long until he's sent on a minor league rehab assignment and then soon enough returns to New York.
The Yankees badly need some help in the bullpen and the return of Burdi only could help.
