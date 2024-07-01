Impressive Prospect on Yankees' Radar; Could Provide Big Boost in Bullpen
The New York Yankees have an internal option that could help solve their bullpen woes.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic spoke to Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake, who mentioned that right-handed reliever Jack Neely is on their radar for a second-half call-up on July 1. "I'm sure he'll be in the conversation at some point in the second half," Blake told Kirschner.
Neely, 24, has racked up 56 strikeouts in 35.1 innings across Double-A and Triple-A with the Somerset Patriots and RailRiders. His combined ERA and WHIP are 2.29 and 1.15 respectively in 2024. Neely has been lights out since getting promoted to the RailRiders on June 19. He has pitched 4.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in Triple-A.
Neely is the Yankees' 24th-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline. His 6-foot-8 stature is intimidating on the mound and creates deception against hitters. Neely tops out around 97 MPH with his fastball and his slider is his best secondary pitch that ranges from 86-88 MPH. Batters have an average of .209 against Neely this season. The righty was drafted by the Yankees in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Neely has the potential to be a huge part of the Yankees' bullpen solution. New York is still trying to juggle their bullpen and recalled left-handed pitcher Josh Maciejewski on June 30 and designated former Mets' reliever Phil Bickford for assignment. Kirschner also reported that the Yankees are "actively scanning the trade market" for bullpen help.
This beat-up bullpen will look a lot different within the next month as the trade deadline approaches, but the first step the Yankees should take is promoting Neely to the Bronx.