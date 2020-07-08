Yankees' Clint Frazier Dealing With 'Foot Issue,' Aaron Boone Says

Don't panic just yet, but another member of the Yankees' star-studded outfield is "dealing" with an injury.

While Clint Frazier has been able to participate in all baseball activity over the first four days of Yankees' Summer Camp, manager Aaron Boone revealed Tuesday that the outfielder has been managing a slight foot complication of late.

"He had a little foot issue he was dealing with over the last couple of months, but he's been able to do everything from running and playing outfield," New York's skipper said. "We're just kind of slow-playing here these first couple of days."

Boone didn't specify which foot has been bothering the slugger, when the discomfort began, nor what the club believes the source of it may be.

Therefore, and considering the fact that the slugger has been whacking homers in batting practice, shagging at his position and taking live at-bats in New York's first two intrasquad games at Yankee Stadium, this "issue" must be nothing, right?

Granted after a record-setting season of injuries last year – a trend that leaked into 2020 earlier this spring as well – it's hard not to take even the slightest hint of an injury seriously in the Bronx.

Frazier appeared in the lineup against Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night, punching out against the Bombers' ace two times. Initially, backup backstop Kyle Higashioka was slated to start against the Yankees' ace at designated hitter in the order's third spot. He was a late scratch after feeling "a little sore" during batting practice, Boone said.

"We were gonna DH both of them. Higgy was just a little sore in his neck in BP, and we just decided to hold him out of it, especially after catching yesterday," the skipper explained.

Keeping this club's key contributors healthy as they begin to get more game reps at training camp is of the upmost importance for Boone and the coaching staff. Pitchers are on a short leash with pitch counts while those returning from an assortment of ailments continue to slowly progress forward under constant surveilance.

For instance, Giancarlo Stanton mentioned on Monday that he recently arrived at 100 percent, saying he's ready to start the season at designated hitter following his right calf strain in February. That said, the slugger didn't run the bases after working a walk against righty Mike King in the Yankees' intrasquad on Tuesday night.

As is the case with Stanton staying off the base paths for the time being, keeping Higashioka out of New York's second intrasquad lineup was nothing more than a precaution.

New York is scheduled to begin its 60-game regular season two weeks from Thursday, but will play a trio of exhibition games starting next weekend. Those contests are, of course, coronavirus permitting.

Speaking of which, Boone had nothing to report on the status of DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa, who both tested positive for the coronavirus last week. No word on when they will be able to rejoin their club in New York as the clock ticks closer to Opening Day.

Boone did disclose, however, that the final player on the Bombers' player pool roster to be in the intake testing process for COVID-19 is Jonathan Loaisiga. The manager revealed the right-hander arrived in the Big Apple on Monday from his native Nicaragua and is awaiting results from his coronavirus test.

Loaisiga was a candidate to fill New York's final spot in the starting rotation had the season started on time with James Paxton still on the shelf. Now that Paxton's healthy, all eyes are on the progression of Masahiro Tanaka after he was struck in the head by a line drive over the weekend and subsequently diagnosed with a mild concussion.

That caution Boone spoke of with Frazier, Higashioka and Stanton applies to the right-hander as well. No matter how well he's responding to the scary incident at this time, the Yankees want to be as careful as can be.

"I just don't want to get into speculating too much day in and day out," he said, explaining there were no updates on Tanaka's condition since he rode the exercise bike on Monday with no sign of symptoms. "The reality is he's doing well. He's responded well, but we also want to be incredibly careful with this and make sure he's checking all the boxes while he's in concussion protocol."

