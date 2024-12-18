Inside The Pinstripes

Insider Asserts Yankees Could Keep Adding Outfielders After Cody Bellinger Trade

The New York Yankees have flexibility in their next offseason move after trading for Cody Bellinger.

Sep 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees made a major splash this offseason when it was announced they had traded for former Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger on December 17.

In the wake of this announcement, USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on X, "Cody Bellinger was told that he will be playing center field for the Yankees, sliding Aaron Judge back to right field."

However, this doesn't appear to be set in stone.

When speaking with the media on December 18, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, "One of the first things [Bellinger] told me... was 'By the way, I don't care where I play. Wherever you need me, on a given night, center, left, first, whatever it is, I'm happy I'm in the lineup,'" per SNY.

Bellinger's capability and willingness to play multiple positions means the Yankees can be flexible in adding additional pieces to their roster this offseason. And while the initial belief was that they'd switch their focus to the infield, a December 17 article from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand suggests this isn't guaranteed.

Initially, Feinsand wrote, "As for the outfield, the current roster might have all the answers the Yankees need. Bellinger could take over in left field alongside top prospect Jasson Domínguez in center, or if the club determines that Domínguez isn’t ready to assume an everyday job (or is better suited in left), Bellinger can play center. Either scenario will allow Aaron Judge to move back to right field, which is the Yankees’ preference."

He added later, "The Yankees could opt to bring in another outfielder and use Bellinger at first base".

New York's next major move will be fascinating, as it will likely convey whether they intend to primarily use Bellinger at first base or in the outfield. And perhaps that next move could be coming soon.

