Insider Believes Yankees Losing Juan Soto to Rival is 'Most Likely Scenario'

One MLB insider believes the "most likely scenario" is that superstar Juan Soto winds up with a rival of the New York Yankees.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after grounding out during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
This would certainly be a nightmare script for the New York Yankees, but at this point in time it appears to be a realistic possibility.

Free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto has met with a number of teams so far, including the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and last but not least the cross-town rival New York Mets.

There have been multiple rumors swirling around that the Mets are going to make Soto the highest offer of any competitor. Mets owner Steve Cohen and team brass met with Soto and his agent Scott Boras in California over the weekend before the Yankees had their meeting on Monday.

While Soto isn't done talking to the teams he met with and will still meet with other clubs, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic sees the Mets chances of landing Soto and winning the sweepstakes as a likelihood.

"That is to me, the most likely scenario," Rosenthal told Foul Territory regarding the possibility of the Mets signing Soto.

While Rosenthal isn't ruling out Soto going back to the Yankees or signing on with another team, the insider believes the goal of both Soto and Boras is to get the most money.

"Who's the guy best positioned to give (Soto) that? In my view it's Cohen," Rosenthal said. "Doesn't mean it's going to end up that way, but if I were a betting man, that's the way I would bet."

Cohen has the deepest pockets of all owners in the game of baseball, which is why the Mets have a legitimate shot to sign Soto. The 26-year-old Soto is on a steady track to be a Hall of Famer and is likely to draw a historic deal this winter that could start with a six or seven.

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension with the Washington Nationals two years ago, which led to him being dealt to the San Diego Padres at the 2022 trade deadline.

The Yankees acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade last December and immediately reaped the benefits as the star right fielder put up a career-year in pinstripes before helping lead them to their first World Series appearance since 2009.

In a perfect world for the Bronx Bombers, Soto and team captain Aaron Judge will be hitting back-to-back in their lineup for many years to come. But at the moment, the Mets are viewed as a serious threat to lure Soto to Queens.

