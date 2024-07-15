Insider Expects Yankees to Upgrade in These Areas at Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees are very busy at the moment with just 15 days to go until the July 30th trade deadline.
When asked who will make the bigger splash, the Yankees or the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes it's the latter.
"I expect the Orioles to make a bigger splash. (But) the Yankees have more to do," Rosenthal said on FOX Sports over the weekend.
"The Orioles have the farm system to get the starter they want even in a limited market," he added. "The Yankees have a variety of needs."
According to Rosenthal, the Yankees are in need of 1-2 bullpen arms, who draw swing-and-miss. He also believes they could potentially use a starting pitcher, as well as an infielder, whether the upgrade comes at second base or third base.
"I expect the Yankees to have greater variety, but the Orioles greater impact," Rosenthal said.
As sources told Sports Illustrated last week, the Yankees have been persistently pursuing multiple major league relief arms from the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds had scouts watching the Yankees-Rays series at Tropicana Field watching New York from July 9-11.
The Reds have a number of solid veteran relievers, who are playing on expiring deals. At the same time, Cincinnati is only three games back of the final Wild Card spot in a weak race in the NL. This means they could maybe acquire a big-league piece or close to MLB ready player in exchange for a rental reliever.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet would be a huge addition for the Yankees, but very costly. The Orioles have more prospect capital to get a deal of this caliber done at the deadline.
As for the infield, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported last week that the Yankees have discussed Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who they would use at second base if they were to acquire him.
The Yankees are fresh off winning two out of three games over the Orioles at Camden Yards in the final series of the first-half. However, a ninth inning meltdown prevented New York from pulling off a sweep on Sunday.
For now, the Yankees are a game back of the Orioles in the AL East. Time will tell whether they will be able to catch them after the All-Star break, but it's evident that a "variety" of moves need to be made at the deadline by GM Brian Cashman.