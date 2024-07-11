Insider Hints at Multiple Potential Deadline Moves for New York Yankees
The last month or so has shown some flaws in the New York Yankees roster. While losing the lead in the American League East, and losing in general, is never a good thing, perhaps this is exactly what needed to happen for the Yankees.
If they hadn't started playing this way, the front office might've taken a different approach at the trade deadline. Instead, there are clear areas they need to improve, and it's right in their faces to do just that.
Pitching, for every contending team, is a priority. Factor in that New York has had a below-average bullpen for much of the past month and a half, and it's all but certain that they'll add an arm or two.
Outside of that, there are other areas that need changes. Gleyber Torres has struggled, and DJ LeMahieu doesn't look to have much left in the tank.
Exploring the deadline needs for obvious buyers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic wrote about all of the Yankees biggest needs.
"But the Yankees are a weird one, aren’t they? Early in the season, it seemed like everyone (except Gleyber Torres) was going to have a career year as they sailed to a division title. Now they’re 6-16 in their last 22 games...
"One position to watch is first base. As Brendan Kuty wrote this week, Ben Rice has been a very serviceable replacement with Anthony Rizzo on the injured list … as long as the Yankees aren’t facing a left-handed pitcher. (Rice is hitting just .133 with a .369 OPS in 17 plate appearances against lefties.) They could also upgrade at second base, or perhaps third base, shifting DJ LeMahieu into a platoon with Torres at second."
Ben Rice seems to be an immediate upgrade over Anthony Rizzo and is much younger, so there shouldn't be much of a need to go after a first baseman. Unless they can land a player like Christian Walker, it might be best to let the young kid, who's producing, continue to play.
Struggling against left-handed pitching isn't a surprise, but if Rice is going to be the future at the position, he has to eventually figure that out. Platooning a right-handed bat with him doesn't help with that.
In terms of Torres and LeMahieu, those are two situations that have to be sorted out. Once two high-end professionals, both have struggled in ways that are, frankly, unacceptable.
It'll be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks, but there's certainly a lot for this ball club to figure out.