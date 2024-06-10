Insider Links Pair of Mets' Stars as Trade Fits For Yankees
As dominant as they have looked this season, the New York Yankees are still going to need to make some moves at the trade deadline in order to properly upgrade their roster, so they are ready for a World Series run down the stretch.
SNY baseball insider Andy Martino released his first trade deadline piece of the season on Sunday and brought up two New York Mets’ stars that could potentially fit the Yankees’ needs this year.
The first name is an obvious one, power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso. While Martino cautioned that it is still too early to project whether the Yankees will make a big splash for a first baseman at the deadline, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu have both struggled this season, which means the team could decide to bring in help at the position.
Alonso should cost at least a few talented prospects in a trade return, however, he is playing on an expiring contract, so it is unlikely that the Mets receive a top prospect that is ranked in the Top 50, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post shared last week.
The Yankees’ farm system is rich with talent, so GM Brian Cashman should be able to pull off a deal with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns if the price is right. That being said, a cross-town trade of this magnitude is highly unlikely unless it is a major win for both sides. If the Mets send Alonso to the Bronx, it would certainly upset their fan base, despite the fact that the top slugger will be a free agent after the season.
Should Rizzo turn things around, Martino also mentioned Mets utility man Jeff McNeil as a fit for the Yankees. But he has been slumping this year, and has produced two down campaigns in his last three entering the 2024 season.
At this rate, it appears that the Yankees could be forced to explore trading for a first baseman at the deadline. But Cashman still has time before he needs to start thinking about this specific market.