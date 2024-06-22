Insider Says Bregman and Pressly Are Ideal Fits For the Yankees
Could the New York Yankees pull off a blockbuster with one of their biggest foes?
New York Post reporter Joel Sherman suggested that Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and reliever Ryan Pressly could be the perfect fits for the Yankees as trade deadline acquisitions.
This would be an extremely complicated trade with everything that has happened between the Astros and Yankees, with Houston beating them in the postseason four times since 2015. But on the surface, this deal could make sense since the Astros (35-40) are trailing the Seattle Mariners by seven games for the American League West, and are five games behind the Minnesota Twins for the last Wild Card spot.
The Yankees have gotten some of the worst third base play in the league, with a combined fWAR of 0.1 that ranks as the fourth-worst in MLB. DJ LeMahieu has struggled since his return from a fractured foot on May 30, with no extra-base hits and six RBI in 62 at-bats this season. Oswaldo Cabrera has played the most games at third base for the Yankees this season, but has just five home runs, 23 RBI, and a .613 OPS in 182 at-bats.
The 30-year old Bregman would be an instant upgrade at third base with a 1.6 fWAR this season. Bregman has nine home runs and a .719 OPS in 312 at-bats, and has an OPS of .915 in 69 at-bats this month. The nine-year veteran has an impressive career with two World Series championships, two All-Star appearances, and a Silver Slugger award, while hitting 19 home runs and driving in 54 in 362 postseason at-bats. With a $30.5 million salary this season, the Astros' star will be a highly coveted free agent at the end of the year.
The Yankees are also desperately looking for bullpen help; their bullpen walks 3.93 batters per nine innings, which ranks 23rd in the majors. They also only strike out 8.43 batters per nine innings, which ranks 20th.
The right-handed Pressly makes $15 million this season and, like Bregman, will be a free agent at the end of the year. The 35-year-old is performing well this season with 11.5 K/9; Pressly's impressive postseason resume makes him even more appealing to the Yankees, with a 2.22 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 44.2 innings, alongside 14 saves.
If the Astros continue to struggle, the Yankees need to pick up the phone and see if it would be possible to pry Bregman and Pressly from their hated rival before the trade deadline.