Insider Says Yankees' Star Trade Target is 'a Nightmare in Clubhouse'
A concerning report has emerged about this potential New York Yankees' star trade target.
Earlier in the week, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed that the Yankees have discussed Miami Marlins versatile slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. as a potential acquisition with the deadline approaching.
Chisholm Jr. is the Marlins' center fielder, but is a natural second baseman, and as Heyman noted, the expectation is that the electrifying phenom would likely play in the infield if he were to land in the Bronx.
The Yankees have received minimal production from the second base and third base positions given the struggles of Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu this season. This seemingly makes Chisholm Jr. a realistic fit in pinstripes.
But not so fast, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports chimed in about Chisholm Jr.'s reputation amongst his teammates and the endorsement isn't great.
“Well, I’m surprised it’s being brought up now, just because they’ve been trying to trade him all year, they’ve been trying to trade him the last couple years. Been a nightmare in the clubhouse,”Nightengale told the “Barreled Up Podcast” on July 10.
“Remember they had the big two-hour meeting when (manager) Don Mattingly was there? It was all about Jazz Chisholm. ... They were hoping to have a good year so they could move him.”
The meeting in reference came back in 2022 and it was centered around Chisholm Jr.'s style not being well-received by his team. Chisholm Jr. touched on this occurrence back in March on the "Pivot" podcast.
"A meeting with guys I don’t hang out with,”Chisholm said, via CBS Sports. “They wanted to put me in a box and it wasn’t happening. ‘The way he dresses coming to the field.’ ‘Oh he wears four chains on the field.’ ‘He doesn’t wear dress shoes on the team plane’.”
Chisholm Jr. did admit that manager Skip Schumaker has turned the Marlins' culture around since being hired ahead of the 2023 season.
Chisholm Jr. plays with a ton of personality and swagger, which rubs many people the wrong way. He is a different breed of ball player, and at times has performed like a superstar.
This season, the 26-year-old left swinger is hitting .252 with a .736 OPS, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 91 games for Miami. He is under team control for two more seasons and would make sense as Torres' replacement, as the Yankees' second baseman will be a free agent this winter.
The Yankees need some impact injected into their lineup. The return of DH Giancarlo Stanton will help, but so would the addition of Chisholm Jr. Whether New York believes they can handle his big personality remains to be seen, but the Marlins are looking to trade their homegrown star at this year's deadline.