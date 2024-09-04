Insider Urges New York Yankees to Make 'Drastic' Move Amid Bullpen Struggles
The New York Yankees are in desperate need of bullpen help after closer Clay Holmes blew his MLB-leading 11th save on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.
The trade deadline came and went, as did the waiver claim deadline for postseason eligibility. This means the Yankees will be forced to look internally to fix their struggling unit.
Luckily, there is a possible option with Luis Gil on the way back from a lower back strain. For now, Gil will slot back into the Yankees' rotation on Friday, but with the postseason looming the rookie righty seems like the perfect candidate to shift to a relief role down the stretch.
MLB insider Joel Sherman appeared on MLB Network on Wednesday and suggested that the Yankees should try Gil out in the back end of their 'pen.
"I would put Gil in the back of the game and see what it looks like," Sherman said. "The Yankees need somebody who can blow away some people."
To Sherman's point, Gil certainly has the stuff and velocity that would play nicely as a reliever. The 26-year-old throws a fastball in the upper-90s, a changeup that averages 91.7 mph and a slider in the upper-80s.
However, Gil has some command issues, averaging 4.8 walks per nine innings. This is a realistic concern if the Yankees ultimately decide on moving him to the bullpen.
Regardless, New York must do something to enhance the back end of their bullpen if they hope to make a serious run at a World Series title. Moving Gil to a relief role could possibly do the trick.
"This bullpen at the end is not good enough," Sherman added. "I would try something drastic."