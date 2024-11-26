'Intriguing' Free Agent Reliever Could Bolster Yankees' Bullpen
Given that the New York Yankees are losing multiple relievers to free agency this offseason (namely Clay Holmes, Tim Hill, and Tommy Kahnle), there appears little question that they'll be active in pursuing bullpen assistance in the free agency market.
Luke Weaver proved that he's more than capable of being the Yankees' closer in 2025. Therefore, it seems likely that New York will look for middle relief help, a left-handed specialist, and perhaps a set-up man.
And former Texas Rangers reliever José Leclerc — who Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller called an "intriguing free agent" in a November 25 article — could be a great fit.
"José Leclerc played a massive role in Texas' 2023 World Series title, both giving the Rangers a 2.68 ERA during the regular season and pitching in each of their first 12 wins of that postseason run," Miller wrote.
"At that point, he had a career ERA of 3.03 in nearly 300 innings pitched, and Texas exercised its $6.25M club option to bring him back for one more year.
"At least initially, it did not go well," he added.
"Leclerc allowed eight earned runs in his first five innings pitched, losing the closer job to Kirby Yates barely two weeks into the season. By the time Texas fell below .500 after 49 games—never to return to a winning record—Leclerc had a 6.75 ERA and was being used exclusively in low-leverage situations."
Miller continued, saying, "But the former closer did at least turn things around from there, with a 3.38 ERA and 12 holds over his final 48 innings pitched as the primary seventh-inning arm."
"Basically, he was solid for the past three seasons, save for the first seven or so weeks of the most recent campaign.
"The reliever who turns 31 next month could be a budget option for a team in need of a potential closer," Miller concluded.
Spotrac projects Leclerc will receive a four-year, $21 million contract next season. Perhaps the Yankees will be the team to give it to him.