Yankees' J.A. Happ Starts Off Spring Training With An Encouraging Performance

TAMPA, Fla. – After days of discouraging news surrounding the Yankees' pitching rotation – as Luis Severino heads back to New York Monday for further testing on his forearm – J.A. Happ provided a much needed boost on Saturday afternoon.

Toeing the rubber starting the Yankees' Grapefruit League opener – a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays – Happ was magnificent. He struck out three batters across two spotless innings, inducing weak contact on each ball hit in play.

"Having some live [batting practice] against our guys and working in the offseason against our guys, it’s good to face somebody else and get that intensity level the highest its been you know probably since we ended the season last year," Happ said after throwing 26 pitches in front of a packed house at George M. Steinbrenner Field. "Those are good things and you try to recover from that and continue to build."

Kyle Higashioka was behind the dish for the entirety of Happ's outing. The backstop said Happ's performance was reminiscent of the pitcher Yankees fans witnessed when the club first acquired him in 2018.

"Fastball is really coming out good," Higashioka said. "All the secondary pitches looked really good, sharp. I thought his location was really good as well so I thought it was excellent."

In those first few months in pinstripes two years ago, Happ was undefeated, winning seven decisions across 11 starts with a 2.69 ERA. This past season, however, was more of a challenging campaign for the veteran.

Happ posted a 4.91 ERA in 31 appearances and was haunted by the long ball surrendering 34 home runs (sixth-most in the Majors). Happ confirmed on Saturday that it felt good to get back out there and put all his hard work from this offseason into action – and come away with a solid outing.

"Yeah every emotion you could have, I had a lot of those during the season," he said on 2019. "Frustration was high at times, but I always tried to figure it out. That was a big motivator going in."

It may be just Day 1 of exhibition games at Spring Training, but skipper Aaron Boone was pleased as well. He praised the southpaw's complete arsenal and how Happ showcased the adjustments he's made since last October.

"Thought life was there on the fastball," Boone explained. "Mixed in some four and two seam [fastballs] that I thought they were both effective. Couple good changeups and a slider. Good day of work."

Happ punched out two of the Blue Jays young phenoms, catching both Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. looking to end the first frame. The ever-dangerous Vladimir Guerrero Jr. skied a pop up to shallow center field to start the second and Happ finished his outing by whiffing Randal Grichuk.

The two-time All-Star, entering his 14th season, pinpointed the slight changes he made to his offseason routine as a spark to this early success. Boone even described his starter as a pitcher "ahead of the game" after getting his body and mind in the right place over the last several weeks.

All in all, Happ was motivated to kick off a bounce back campaign and prove he's up to the task of contributing to this Yankees' rotation – after all, depending on injuries, he could be an integral component to this pitching staff early on in the season.

"I was in here doing what I needed to do because I want to do it for me and my teammates and my family and to represent who I am a little bit better or at least what I'm capable of," Happ said.

