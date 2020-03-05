Yankees' J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka Showing There's No Need To Add Starting Pitching

Losing a player like Luis Severino to season-ending Tommy John surgery is unquestionably a devastating blow. For some teams, losing a No. 2 starter this early in the spring would signify imminent acquisitions.

For the Yankees, however, that appears not to be the case at the moment. On Tuesday, general manager Brian Cashman extinguished rumors that the Bombers were actively testing the starting pitcher market.

"We have not talked to anybody," Cashman told reporters at George M Steinbrenner Field. "We have not reached out to one club looking for anything. We have not engaged with any team about, 'What've you got available? What are you trying to do?' It's pretty early and we might very well have all the answers in camp. Doesn't mean we will, but we're still trying to determine what we have and what we don't have in terms of the alternatives. And we like what we see."

This conversation regarding the Yankees' rotation could be entirely different if Cashman and the coaching staff didn't feel comfortable with who already has a spot in the staff. Surely no one is fretting about the club's ace Gerrit Cole, but the performances of veterans J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka are proving that the 'next man up' mentality doesn't only apply to the organization's youngest hurlers.

Happ made his third Grapefruit League appearance on Wednesday evening, starting in a 3-2 victory over the Phillies under the lights. The southpaw was magnificent, tossing four scoreless frames, allowing just two base hits while striking out six.

Tacking those numbers onto Happ's previous two spring starts, the left-hander has now thrown the equivalent of a complete game – in nine innings, he's struck out 11 and surrendered just one lone run.

“He’s in a good spot. He’s throwing really well,” manager Aaron Boone said to reporters about his current No. 3 starter. “He threw a lot of changeups. I thought the execution of that pitch was really good. He had good depth on his changeups, and a couple breaking balls had life and crispness, and his fastball is still there. I’m really happy with where he’s at right now.”

The left-hander's terrific outing comes just one day after Tanaka twirled three spotless innings in a 9-1 onslaught on the Red Sox, striking out five.

"Masa seemed really dialed in with everything," Boone said to reporters in attendance on Tuesday. "There was life on his fastball, command of it. He mixed in the cutter effectively. I thought he threw some good splits and spun the breaking ball, so three really, really strong innings where I'm assuming he's pretty pleased with it."

New York is preparing to kick off a campaign with three key pitchers missing from the rotation. Severino is out for the year, James Paxton is scheduled to return in May and Domingo Germán won't be eligible to play until early June. With that in mind, Happ and Tanaka are even more integral to this staff's success.

The pressure is on for whichever arms take the ball in the rotation's vacant fifth spot. Similarly, Jordan Montgomery will be tested as he's set to slide in as the staff's fourth hurler. Therefore, Happ and Tanaka's veteran presence – alongside their success this spring – have contributed to keeping worries on this rotation's potency early on at bay.

While neither hurler had a career year in 2019, Tanaka and Happ were both atop the Yankees' leaderboard in games started and innings pitched, respectively. That experience and durability, flanking Cole at the helm, assures New York still opens the season with a formidable and reliable staff.

Cashman didn't rule out any possible moves down the road, explaining that he's open to doing anything if it makes sense, but courtesy of the lone returnees in the rotation come Opening Day, no calls are being made.

"We've got a lot of exciting players that we think can impact us in a positive way," Cashman said.

