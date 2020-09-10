SI.com
Yankees' James Paxton Suffers Setback in Return From Injury

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — The expectation for James Paxton, as he works back from a forearm injury, has been that the Yankees' starter would be ready to rejoin the big-league club prior to the end of the regular season.

After the left-hander suffered a setback on Wednesday, however, that plan is now in jeopardy.

Paxton felt some soreness in his left arm after throwing on flat ground at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, his manager Aaron Boone revealed the following evening. The starter hasn't pitched for New York since Aug. 20, spending three weeks (and counting) on the injured list with a Grade 1 strain in his left forearm flexor.

"He won't throw for a couple days and we'll see where we are," Boone said. "I don't think he's reinjured or anything, I think he's just a little sore from the volume of throwing."

READ: James Paxton Expects to Return Before Postseason, Got 'Lucky' With Forearm Strain

After two weeks of rest, as prescribed, Paxton picked up a baseball for the first time on Sept. 3. He's played catch on multiple occasions since then, slowly increasing in distance as he begins building back up before getting back on a mound.

On Wednesday, before news of Paxton's setback had circulated, Boone explained that he and the Yankees' coaching and training staff are in the process of mapping out the "best possibility" for the southpaw's return. With less than three weeks remaining until the postseason, a decision of how many innings he'll be able pitch before October was already in the process of being made.

"We're mapping out the best plan to be ready for him to contribute on some level," Boone said as the Yankees wrapped up a three-game set in Buffalo against the Blue Jays. "Get through today and then we'll see about if getting on the mound becomes a reality, perhaps this weekend."

READ: Yankees End Five-Game Skid Behind Strong Performances From Deivi García, Gleyber Torres

With the arrivals of top pitching prospects Deivi García and Clarke Schmidt, Paxton's shoes are capable of being filled in the starting staff. They have been up to this point. His veteran presence as New York jockeys for position down the stretch and enters an expanded postseason, however, will surely be missed if he can't make it back to pinstripes in time.

"There's a chance he will be back in the regular season on some level," Boone said on Wednesday. "That's the hope."

