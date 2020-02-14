InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

James Paxton Walking Briskly Toward His Return From Surgery

Max Goodman

TAMPA, Fla. – Some of the Yankees' most prominent members of the pitching staff took fielding practice for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

On the back fields of New York's Spring Training facility, Gerrit Cole and J.A. Happ long tossed, reminiscent of their days as teammates in Pittsburgh. Masahiro Tanaka and integral relievers took ground balls off the mound. Aroldis Chapman showcased his pickoff move, firing missiles over to first base.

One member of the pitching rotation was missing from that group, however, although he wasn't far away.

Looking past the group of hurlers surrounding the mound or running sprints on the grass, James Paxton can be seen walking around the warning track – he repeated laps over and over again for the duration of the workout.

It's been a little over one week since the left-hander underwent surgery in his lower back to remove a cyst – a complication that Paxton recalled was causing sciatic pain down his left leg.

READ: Paxton to miss three-to-four months after lower back surgery

"Started feeling it in September and then felt it through the postseason and into the offseason," Paxton said in front of his locker earlier in the morning. "We tried to do things to remedy it and figure out exactly what it was. I did [physical therapy] all offseason. It would get better and then get worse and then get better. We finally figured out what was going on and had it removed."

The lanky left-hander explained that the pain was at its peak in the first month after the postseason. A long logistical process, traveling to different doctors and receiving several different injections, concluded in January.

"I wish I could have had it done in October," Paxton said. "We just didn’t know exactly what was happening then. But I think that id rather have it happen now than mid season and miss a full three months of the season. This way hopefully I'll only miss a month or so."

For someone that recently learned he'd be sidelined for the next three-plus months and unable to participate in Spring Training as he typically would, Paxton was relatively cheery. He remained focused, briskly walking on the outskirts of George M. Steinbrenner Field, smiling and waving to those he knew. 

When it comes to his recovery, Paxton said he's feeling good slowly testing out his movability each day.

"Moving around, doing some mobility stuff, bumping up walking time, walking around and doing things," he explained when asked about his prescribed treatment. "Today we did some more balance stuff. So just slowly bringing it along."

In 2019, Paxton was one of the Yankees' best starting pitchers. In a career-high 29 games started, the Big Maple led New York's rotation with 186 strikeouts and 3.82 ERA. Late in the summer, Paxton rattled off ten consecutive victories, the longest stretch of wins in a row for a pitcher in pinstripes since Ron Guidry in 1979.

As for his return, the club announced after his surgery last week that the lefty could rejoin the rotation in May at the earliest. Paxton, however, is focused on a benchmark sooner than that and taking it day by day.

"I'm gong to do everything I can," he said. "I know the doctors said 4-6 weeks to start throwing. It’ll make a difference if I start throwing at four versus six weeks because that’s an extra two weeks that I can build up. So we'll just have to see how it goes."

Finally, on whether or not Yankees' fans will be seeing Paxton's mustache moving forward and when he returns to the mound, the southpaw said it remains to be seen.

"I just shaved off my beard and left this so we'll see," he said. "It's here for now."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gerrit Cole "Had No Idea" Of Astros Sign-Stealing Scheme During His Time in Houston

After his second day at New York Yankees' Spring Training, Gerrit Cole commented on the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, revealing he had no knowledge of it during his time in Houston

Max Goodman

Yankees' Skipper Aaron Boone on Astros Owner Jim Crane's Comments: "That's Quite A Stretch"

Read Aaron Boone's response to Jim Crane's comments, after Houston's owner claimed the Astros' sign-stealing operation had no impact on the game.

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole's First Day at Spring Training Reignites Conversation of the Yankees Fulfilling Championship Aspirations

Relive Gerrit Cole's first day at Spring Training with the New York Yankees and hear from Aaron Boone and Gary Sánchez about their new ace

Max Goodman

Yankees Address Astros’ Sign-Stealing Scandal As Pitchers and Catchers Report to Spring Training

Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone, as well as Gary Sánchez and Luis Severino, comment on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal for the first time.

Max Goodman

Will Defense Be A Strength Or Liability For The Yankees This Season?

Using traditional statistical categories, as well as Statcast's new defensive metric, read for how the Yankees defense ranks heading into this season

Max Goodman

Breaking Down a Potential Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Matchup

With Mookie Betts heading to Los Angeles, check out this breakdown of a potential New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers World Series matchup, the most frequent in baseball history.

Max Goodman

Which Non-Roster Pitchers Have The Best Shot to Make The Yankees' Big-League Roster in 2020?

Eight of the Yankees' non-roster invitees to Spring Training are pitchers. Who among them could appear in the Bronx this season?

Max Goodman

DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge Headline List of 11 Yankees Featured on MLB Network's "Top 10 Right Now"

In MLB Network's annual offseason tradition, the Yankees' 11 ranked – including DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole – were the most of any Major League team.

Max Goodman

Miguel Andújar Spotted Taking Reps in the Outfield Ahead of Spring Training

With Gio Urshela the favorite to be the Yankees' starting third baseman, Miguel Andujar is taking fly balls in left field. Could he play the outfield this season?

Max Goodman

Five Biggest Questions for the Yankees Entering 2020

From Gerrit Cole to Giancarlo Stanton, read for the five biggest questions for the New York Yankees entering the 2020 regular season

Max Goodman