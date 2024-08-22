Jazz Chisholm's New York Yankees Return Date Revealed
The New York Yankees are about to get some major star power back on their roster.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, the Yankees intend to activate the versatile Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 10-day injured list on Friday ahead of their series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium.
Although there was some initial worry that Chisholm, who suffered a left UCL sprain on August 12 after sliding into home plate, could potentially require surgery, this proved to not be the case as he has bounced back rather quickly.
All along, Chisholm had been predicting that he would be able to return at the end of the 10-day IL period, which is now expected to occur on Friday.
Chisholm began fielding grounders over the weekend and then started taking outdoor batting practice on Wednesday. He will be rejoining the Yankees without needing a rehab assignment given he has missed the minimal amount of time on the shelf.
The 26-year-old provided a major spark for the Bronx Bombers after coming over from the Miami Marlins in a blockbuster deal on July 27 ahead of the trade deadline.
In 14 games in pinstripes, Chisholm slashed an impressive .316/.361/.702 with a 1.063 OPS, seven home runs and 11 RBIs.
He also stepped up to fill a significant hole by agreeing to play third base, a position where he held no experience at the big-league level. Despite never playing at the hot corner in the majors, Chisholm looked like a natural.
Chisholm's swift recovery is a great sign for the Yankees, who now hold the best record in the American League at 75-53 following Thursday's 6-0 rubber match victory over the Cleveland Guardians. They will certainly need him down the stretch as they look to secure an AL East title before they set their sights on a deep run in October.