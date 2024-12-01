Luis Gil Reveals How Ex-Yankees’ Pitcher Helped in His Rookie of the Year Season
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil has consistently credited those who helped him become the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, both during the season and now in the offseason.
After making his first postseason start in Game 4 of the ALCS, Gil reflected on the help he received from former Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte, who now serves as an advisor to the team, in preparing for the spotlight. But it is not just retired players, or even current teammates, that Gil looks to for guidance.
While appearing on Foul Territory TV with Scott Braun on Wednesday, Gil gave shoutouts to two teammates—one current and one former—for their pivotal roles in elevating his game this past season. Former Yankees ace Luis Severino, who joined the New York Mets in 2024, took a particular interest in Gil’s development, even while playing for a different team.
“Luis is like a big brother to me,” Gil said through his interpreter, Rafa Nieves. “He’s always checking on me, watching my outings, and giving me tips. After my starts, we’d talk about what I was doing wrong and what adjustments I needed to make.”
Gil went on to explain that during the summer, Severino offered insight on his slider grip, which the rookie right-hander then brought up to the Yankees’ pitching staff to work on. That pitch proved to be a key weapon in 2024, finishing with a +9 run value as opponents hit just .171 against it and generated a 31.5% whiff rate.
When Severino sat in the opposing dugout on July 23, Gil relied heavily on his slider, throwing 40 of them compared to 31 fastballs in a six-strikeout performance against the Mets. Gil allowed just one run over five innings, generating five swings-and-misses and eight called strikes with his slider.
After the game, Severino spoke to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch about the adjustments he had helped Gil make.
“I showed him how to manipulate it, and after that, it seems like he’s been really nasty,” Severino told Hoch. “I don’t know how he didn’t make the All-Star Game.”
Gil, 26, made his MLB debut in 2021, logging 29.1 innings over seven starts before an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery cut his 2022 season short after just four innings. The injury kept him off the mound for most of 2023, allowing him to retain eligibility for the Rookie of the Year Award in 2024.
The Yankees did not initially plan to have Gil in their starting rotation, but a spring training elbow injury to ace Gerrit Cole opened the door. Gil seized the opportunity, excelling in Cole’s absence.
Gil finished the season with a 15-7 record, a 3.50 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP across 29 starts. He held opponents to a .189/.297/.345 slash line while posting the fourth-highest strikeout rate (10.1 K/9) in the American League. These impressive numbers kept him in the rotation even after Gerrit Cole returned in June.
Like Severino, Gil found a mentor in the Yankees’ veteran ace.
“Gerrit has been a great influence on me,” Gil said. “He has taught me a lot about handling situations and emotions on the mound, as well as attacking hitters. I hope to keep learning from Gerrit in the future.”
Cole, 34, chose not to opt out of the four years and $144 million left on his deal this winter, ensuring Gil will have ample time to continue absorbing wisdom from one of the league’s best.
Severino, 30, is currently a free agent and recently rejected the Mets’ $21.05 million qualifying offer following a bounce-back 2024 campaign. He went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over 182 innings in 31 starts, reinventing himself by embracing his sinker and developing a devastating sweeper that generated a 38.6% whiff rate.