WATCH: Mark Teixeira Says The Mets "Have To Fire Carlos Beltran"

Former Yankees' first baseman Mark Teixeira has some strong feelings as to what the New York Mets should do with their new manager Carlos Beltran, who was named in this weeks report on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme in 2017.

On ESPN's "Get Up!" Wednesday morning, Teixeira explained that the Mets need to fire Beltran as swiftly as the Boston Red Sox let go of their former skipper Alex Cora -- Cora was found as one of the scandal's instigators in Major League Baseball's report. The Red Sox and Cora "mutually agreed to part ways" on Tuesday.

“I don’t think the Mets have a choice, either. They have to fire Carlos Beltran,” Tex said.

Teixeira and Beltran spent three seasons as teammates in the Bronx (2014-2016). Beltran then played the final season of his career in Houston, as a member of the World Series champion Astros. In what was categorized as a "player-driven and player-executed" scheme, Beltran was the only player explicitly named in Major League Baseball's report.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. specified in his investigation that he will be directing disciplinary actions toward only the team and not individual players. Houston's manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were both assessed one-year suspensions , while Cora -- who was Houston's bench coach in 2017 -- awaits his punishment until the investigation on the Red Sox in 2018 is finalized.

"The only reason Beltran wasn’t punished as a bigger part of this was because of that immunity," Teixeira said. "Him and Alex Cora were the main culprits."

"Alex Cora got fired on the spot by the Boston Red Sox. The New York Mets are in an impossible situation. There’s no way Carlos Beltran -- especially in the pressure cooker of New York -- there’s no way he can be the manager of the Mets."

Beltran was hired as the newest manager of the Yankees' crosstown rival earlier this offseason after New York fired former skipper Mickey Callaway in October. Even if the Mets' organization believes Beltran is the best option for the job, after months of searching and conducting interviews with several candidates, Teixeira believes keeping Beltran around would be a huge mistake.

"I think it’s a tough spot for Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets front office that, here we spent all this time trying to find our guy, a really great baseball mind, and Beltran is that. He’s also a guy who cheated in the worst possible way during a World Series run. You cannot have that guy lead your team. The New York papers … will eat up Carlos Beltran every single day until he’s fired."

All eyes are on the Mets as they deliberate on Beltran's future with less than one month left until Spring Training.

Do you think New York should fire Carlos Beltran for his proven involvement in the development of Houston's sign-stealing scheme? Or since he didn't receive a punishment from the Commissioner's Office, is he clean to stick around? Comment below with your thoughts!