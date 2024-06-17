Marlins 'Plan' To Trade All-Star; Will Yankees Deal To Replace Anthony Rizzo?
The New York Yankees recently were bitten by the injury bug.
New York lost first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a scary collision on Sunday night and at this point, it's unclear if he will end up missing an extended period of time. Rizzo will undergo imaging on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
There has been speculation recently that the Yankees would be looking to add some help at first base with Rizzo struggling offensively this season and it seems like that could be even more likely now.
New York has been linked to a handful of players and one slugger who could make a lot of sense now is Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell. He has been in trade rumors over the last few weeks and Miami is planning to make a move, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Marlins plan to trade first baseman Josh Bell but realize they will have to eat most of his remaining $16 million contract," Nightengale said.
Bell could end up being the easiest option for the Yankees to acquire. New York has been linked to other players like Paul Goldschmidt and Yandy Díaz, but it would be surprising to see either get moved.
It seems like a guarantee that Bell will be traded and he also wouldn't cost as much as someone like Goldschmidt or Díaz. New York has a need at first base right now -- whether Rizzo misses time or not -- and should consider a move sooner rather than later.
