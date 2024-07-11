Marlins Star Called Player Yankees 'Need' To Acquire At Upcoming Deadline
The New York Yankees need to make a change in the bullpen in the near future.
New York had one of the best bullpens in baseball to kick off the 2024 season but it hasn't been as strong lately as injuries have piled up. The Yankees aren't at full strength and should be using the trade deadline as a way to improve it.
There will be multiple players available who could help and one who was called the player the Yankees "need" to get is Miami Marlins star closer Tanner Scott by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"(Tim Hill) has been OK thus far with the Yankees, but has been a below replacement-level player for his career," Miller said. "New York also recently called up Josh Maciejewski again, but they've only used him in mop-up roles thus far. What they need is Tanner Scott.
"The left-handed closer of the Marlins has a 1.42 ERA this season and could be a major addition as either the set-up man to (Clay Holmes) or the replacement for him in the ninth inning, considering New York's current closer has a 6.75 ERA over his last 17 appearances, blowing four saves in 10 chances. Scott's $5.9M salary would be less than $2M prorated."
New York could use a left-handed in the bullpen and Scott clearly will be the best one available at the trade deadline. He keeps being floated as an option for the Yankees and at this point makes almost too much sense.
More MLB: Yankees Reportedly Sign Ex-Blue Jays Hurler To Add Needed Bullpen Depth