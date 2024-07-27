Marlins Star Called Yankees' 'Best Play' For Blockbuster Trade By insider
The New York Yankees clearly need a boost and have just a few days to do so before the trade deadline.
It is coming up fast and will be here in just three days. The Yankees need to get done at least one or two trades before it can pass. There still is plenty of time, but New York needs to figure out its next move. The Yankees have been mentioned as possible landing spots for seemingly every player that could be available and now need to get something done.
New York's biggest needs are an offensive boost in the infield and more help for the bullpen. The Athletic's Jim Bowden called a deal for Miami Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott one of the best options for New York.
"Trading (Clay Holmes) is not the answer," Bowden said. "Trading for Marlins' Tanner Scott or (Los Angeles Angels') Carlos Estévez to add to Holmes is the Yankees' best play right now. Also, (Mason Miller) is not getting traded at this year's trade deadline."
Scott has been mentioned so many times as an option for New York that it's surprising he isn't already on the club. The Yankees need to upgrade their bullpen and especially could use a left-handed hurler. Scott would check both boxes. Plus, he's been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball all season to this point.
A move with the Marlins almost makes too much sense with the deadline almost here now.
