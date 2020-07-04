Yankees' right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck by a line drive in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The comebacker, which appeared to hit Tanaka on the side of his head, came off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Tanaka was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for further testing, the Yankees said about an hour after he was hit. The team said Tanaka is "alert, responsive and walking under his own power."

After he was hit, Tanaka—who was only three at-bats into his scheduled simulated game—spent several minutes laying on the mound as he was checked out by members of the Yankees training staff.

Eventually Tanaka was able to sit up and walk slowly to New York's dugout, escorted on both sides. Stanton and his teammates, distraught and shaken by the incident, looked on.

Saturday marked the team's first official workout of Summer Camp at Yankee Stadium after MLB's coronavirus-induced hiatus stretching nearly four months kept New York away from the ballpark. A handful of Yankees have worked out in the Bronx over the last three days, but the workouts were unofficial.

Following a brief pause in the Yankees' workout, left-hander Jordan Montgomery took the mound to continue an afternoon of simulated games.

This story will be updated.

