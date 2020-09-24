SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka Grapples With Future, Makes Final Regular Season Start Before Free Agency

Max Goodman

As Masahiro Tanaka began warming up for his final outing of the regular season on Wednesday night, his game plan against the Blue Jays wasn't the only thing on his mind. 

It had dawned on the right-hander, as he prepares to enter free agency this winter, that he was potentially in the process of making his final regular season start as a New York Yankee.

"Going into today's game, I realized that this is the last start of the regular season for me which means it would be the last start for my seven-year contract with the Yankees," Tanaka said through the Yankees' interpreter.

Since departing from Japan to play Major League Baseball, Tanaka has been a part of one organization. He and the Yankees agreed to a seven-year contract worth $155 million in 2014, a deal that's set to expire upon the conclusion of this season. 

While Tanaka will surely toe the rubber in the playoffs, likely following ace Gerrit Cole by starting in Game 2 of the opening round, the 31-year-old allowed thoughts on his future in the big leagues to creep into his mind. 

If Wednesday night was in fact his final non-postseason appearance with the Bombers, it certainly didn't go as planned. Tanaka gave up five runs (three of which were earned) while surrendering eight hits over just four frames. 

Rather than securing his third-consecutive victory, capping off an unprecedented season on a high note, Tanaka hit the showers and watched helplessly as a 5-1 deficit for New York ballooned into a 14-1 blowout defeat.

"Obviously it a tough season to say the least," he said, assessing his campaign. "It's kind of frustrating to have to end my last regular season start go this way."

READ: Yankees' Gerrit Cole Is 'Pitching His Best Baseball' Just in Time For October

After Wednesday's thrashing, Tanaka finished this summer's truncated campaign with a respectable 3.56 ERA and a record of 3-3 through 10 outings. Considering how his season began, taking a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton to the side of his head in Summer Camp, the right-hander has quite a bit to be proud of.

Through Tanaka's entire career in pinstripes, he's been a model of consistency. In each season up until 2020, the Japanese hurler has won more than 10 games. He's just the second starting pitcher in franchise history, joining Andy Pettitte, to have double-digit victories in each of his first six Major League seasons.

If that's not impressive enough, Tanaka is just the fifth pitcher since 1950 to win at least 12 games through his first five seasons. The only others to accomplish such a feat are big-league legends (Pettitte, Dwight Gooden, Dennis Eckersley and Tom Seaver).

While Tanaka has been durable and reliable each season, he becomes even more potent on the mound when the postseason begins. In eight playoff starts, Tanaka has a stunning 1.76 ERA, posting a 0.783 WHIP through 46 innings pitched. 

His manager, Aaron Boone, believes that certain players are able to turn it on when it matters the most. Someone like Tanaka, in Boone's eyes, is able to slow the game down in the biggest spots, never getting overwhelmed regardless of the situation.

"I think Masa is really able to hyperfocus, I think he likes when there's more on the line and he's shown over the years that seems like the bigger the game, he's usually at his best," Boone said. "Glad we got him."

New York has Tanaka for now, set to embark on a deep playoff run in pursuit of the franchise's first championship in over a decade. The question of whether or not the Yankees will re-sign the right-hander after this season remains to be seen.

READ: Has James Paxton Thrown His Final Pitch in a Yankees Uniform?

Similar to the situation for fellow free-agent-to-be James Paxton, Tanaka's veteran presence and experience would be valuable in New York's rotation going forward. With the returns of Luis Severino and Domingo Germán next season, along with the emergence of rookies Deivi García, Mike King and Clarke Schmidt, it's possible the Bombers will deem Tanaka's services unnecessary moving forward.

Either way, Tanaka is focused on what's ahead of him. In a post on social media Wednesday night, the right-hander said that while the result of the game was "disappointing," he is eager to make the adjustments to be successful in the playoffs.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Is 'Pitching His Best Baseball' Just in Time For October

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole won his third start in a row in his final outing of the regular season. He's pitching his best baseball ahead of the playoffs

Max Goodman

Has James Paxton Thrown His Final Pitch in a Yankees Uniform?

Yankees James Paxton won't be eligible to return from the injured list until the postseason. A free agent this offseason, he may never pitch for New York again

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Are Expected to Play Everyday in Postseason

New York Yankees' sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are expected to play everyday in MLB postseason with no playing time restraints from injuries

Max Goodman

Domingo Germán Won't Return to Yankees Until 2021

New York Yankees' starting pitcher Domingo German won't return from his domestic violence suspension until next spring. He is eligible to return in October

Max Goodman

After Celebrating a Playoff Berth, Yankees Recognize 'The Job's Not Finished'

The New York Yankees clinched a berth to the MLB postseason over the weekend, celebrating with champagne, but the goal remains to win a World Series

Max Goodman

Red Sox Fan Sneaks into Fenway Park During Yankees Game, Turns into 'Scary Situation'

A fan snuck into Fenway Park, yelling at players and hanging from a camera well next to the Green Monster during the Yankees-Red Sox game on Sunday.

Max Goodman

by

NDEDDY47

Aroldis Chapman's Suspension Appeal Delayed Until Next Year

New York Yankees' closer Aroldis Chapman recently appealed his three-game suspension given by MLB. The hearing for his appeal has been delayed until next year

Max Goodman

Yankees Fall to Red Sox For First Time in Over a Year, Snapping Historic Streak

The New York Yankees fell to the Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park, the first loss against Boston in over a year, ending a franchise record tying winning streak

Max Goodman

Yankees Tie Franchise Record With 12th Straight Win Over Red Sox

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night tying a franchise record with 12 wins in a row against their American League East division rival

Max Goodman

Yankees' Catcher Gary Sánchez Shows That He's Moved Past His 'Bad Funk' on Offense

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez hit a game tying home run on Friday night against the Red Sox and has shown he is breaking out of his season-long slump

Max Goodman