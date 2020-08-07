How This Ex-Rays Infielder Used His Experience In Tampa to Help the Yankees in Development of 'Revolutionary' Game Plans

The latest chapter of the Yankees-Rays rivalry will be written on Friday as both clubs face off for the first time in 2020. This season, however, New York may have a few Rays-like tricks up their sleeve.

After MLB's coronavirus-induced hiatus, veteran infielder Matt Duffy was a surprising new face listed on the Yankees' Summer Camp player pool.

Duffy, 29, has been in the big leagues since 2014. Although he didn't make the Bombers' Opening Day roster and hasn't played at the Major League level this season, he provides New York with experienced depth across the infield should injuries or a COVID-19 outbreak force the organization to dip into those training at the club's Alternate Site.

Heading into this series against Tampa Bay this weekend, however, Duffy's presence around big-league players and coaches during Summer Camp is relevant once again. Duffy may have started this season with the Texas Rangers, but the veteran spent close to four seasons within the Rays' system.

Midway through Yankees' Summer Camp, Duffy revealed that some of his new coaches and teammates had already picked his brain about how the Rays run their team, including some of their brightest ideas.

"Probably the best thing they do over there is that in a way, all ideas are potentially valid ideas," Duffy explained. "Even if it turns out to be something that's nothing, maybe there's a little piece of a dumb idea that turns out to be something positive. I think that's something they do really well over there is they're just open to outrageous stuff."

The Rays — a club that won 96 games last year and made the postseason for the first time in six years last fall — are known for their modern approach to the game. Tampa frequently utilizes analytical approaches, such as the opener and shifts, as part of their game plan to contend.

READ: Yankees' Reasoning Behind 'Very Tough' Decision to Option Miguel Andújar

When Duffy arrived in Tampa in the Matt Moore trade back in 2016, the Rays went on to win just 68 games. He's been around as manager Kevin Cash and a versatile roster rooted in pitching has transitioned into a contender in the American League East. So much so that Tampa Bay was picked to make the World Series more times than the Yankees in Sports Illustrated's MLB predictions for this summer's 60-game season.

While Duffy's presence in the Yankees clubhouse in Scranton won't have a significant impact on how New York performs this weekend at Tropicana Field, the veteran explained weeks ago that he was able to articulate some of the Rays' techniques earlier in the summer.

Regardless of how "out of the box" it may seem, it's those fresh ideas that often morph into new and dynamic schemes on and off the diamond that then translate into tallies in the win column.

"Sometimes it doesn't work, a lot of the times it does and it turns out to be revolutionary," he said. "I think just out of the box thinking is something I've seen a lot over the last few years. not being afraid to raise your hand and maybe say something that you otherwise might think is a little silly. It doesn't hurt to have outside the box thinking but certainly this organization is not hurting for success."

READ: Yankees Pitch Usage of Seven-Inning Doubleheaders Beyond 2020 Season

Odds are it's unrelated, but fans have already seen New York employ this logic in 2020. With Zack Britton on the mound, the Yankees have used a five-man infield on multiple occasions during intrasquads and exhibition games. It's a technique — with Britton's exemplary ground-ball rate — that the club has been practicing since last season.

The 'Zack Britton Package' is just one game plan that may seem "outrageous" but could end up getting the job done when it matters most down the line.

Duffy may not make an appearance in pinstripes this season. That said, his presence and stories told about an up-and-coming rival may pay huge dividends down the line.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees