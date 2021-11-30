Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Max Scherzer’s Deal Blows By Gerrit Cole’s Record For Average Annual Value

    New York City is adding another mega-millions ace.
    The Mets shocked the baseball world on Monday, agreeing to a record-setting deal with free agent ace Max Scherzer.

    The contract will pay Scherzer $130 million over three years. That means the average annual value (AAV) of the right-hander’s pact is $43.3 million.

    Needless to say, that is a record-setting AAV. But the figure blows the previous record holder, Gerrit Cole, out of the water. Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees before the 2020 season, giving his deal an AAV of $36 million.

    Angels superstar Mike Trout has the highest AAV of any position player at $35.5 million, while Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg, Scherzer’s former Nationals teammates, both have deals with an AAV of $35 million.

    Francisco Lindor, one of Scherzer’s new teammates on the Mets, is sixth in baseball with an AAV of $34.1 million.

    Scherzer, 37, is easily the oldest player in that group, but the Mets are going all-in on the three-time Cy Young winner after he posted 5.4 fWAR for the Nationals and Dodgers in 2021. He and Jacob deGrom are poised to give the Mets an all-time one-two punch at the top of their rotation.

    Meanwhile, with Cole in the Bronx, New York City won’t face any shortage of premium pitching any time soon.

