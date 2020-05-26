Yankees Honor Memorial Day On Social Media

Like many holidays that pass on the calendar during the baseball season, Memorial Day has its traditions within Major League Baseball.

From camouflage accessories, to uniform patches and pregame ceremonies, each MLB team honors and mourns those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces in their own way each year.

There's no doubt that would have been the case again this year. The Yankees were originally scheduled to wrap up a four-game set at Yankee Stadium against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, no baseball is being played on the holiday across the entire league.

That doesn't mean teams aren't doing their best to observe the holiday. The Yankees posted this image to social media Monday afternoon, remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice:

"Today, we remember the courageous men and women who gave their lives for the freedom of our nation," the caption reads.

New York's players shared a similar sentiment. In this video, posted to YES Network's Twitter page, Zack Britton, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton each delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude to those that have lost their lives protecting everyone's freedom.

"Today is a day to remember those that have lost their lives fighting for our freedom," Gardner said. "So, thank you to those and their families for paying the ultimate sacrifice so that myself and my family can enjoy this great game of baseball."

From the club's longest tenured player to a vocal member of the bullpen, Britton agreed.

"Today I want to recognize those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," the left-hander said. "Every day I try to live a life that honors that sacrifice."

No matter what team you root for, or play for, it's days like these where MLB comes together and pays tribute to something far bigger than the game of baseball.

Whether or not big leaguers will take the field in 2020 remains to be seen. Ongoing negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA will continue this week. In the meantime, many teams have been informed where they will resume Spring Training should the league's latest proposal come to fruition.

For the Yankees, New York's roster will reportedly return to the organization's facility in Tampa.

