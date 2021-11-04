Mets Made a Run at Hiring Yankees' Jean Afterman

The Mets reportedly asked for permission to interview Yankees senior vice president and assistant GM Jean Afterman for their front office openings.

The Mets made a run at one of the Yankees’ long-time executives for their president of baseball operations/general manager opening.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets asked for permission to interview Yankees senior vice president and assistant GM Jean Afterman last week.

However, Afterman was not interested in leaving the Yankees, and instead declined the Mets’ request.

This signals that Afterman, who is 64 years old and has been a key member of the Yankees’ front office since 2001, likely intends on finishing out her career in the Bronx.

Afterman is one of the most powerful and influential figures in all of baseball. She even played a major role in bringing 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui over from Japan.

For the last 20 years, Afterman has been one of Brian Cashman’s top lieutenants, replacing Kim Ng (now Marlins GM) as assistant GM. And in 2012, she added the title of senior vice president to her résumé as well.

Although the Mets took their best shot, Afterman was never expected to leave the Yankees, where she has endured vast success.

And for the second time on Wednesday, it was discovered that the Mets had interest in an executive with ties to the Yankees.

Reports also surfaced that former Angels GM and Yankees assistant GM Billy Eppler is on the Mets’ radar.

Eppler was hired by the Yankees as a scout back in 2004, before getting promoted to director of scouting after the 2005 season.

Fast forward to 2012, where Eppler was again promoted, only this time it was to be their assistant GM.

Eppler served in this role from 2012-2014, and then bolted for the Los Angeles Angels’ GM job in 2015. The 46-year-old was fired by the Angels in 2020 and has been working for WME agency ever since.

While the Mets have a chance to get Eppler, they struck out on a current Yankees’ executive in Afterman.

